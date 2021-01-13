Boebert must resign or be removed
Imagine the fear inside our nation’s Capitol after an angry mob of rioters had entered and desecrated the building. This was a mob that bludgeoned a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher and yelled for Mike Pence to be hanged.
If that was their intention for Mike Pence, imagine what they would do if they could find Nancy Pelosi, one of their sworn “enemies.” What did Lauren Boebert choose to do at that precarious moment? She tweeted information about Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts, thereby increasing the very real danger facing a fellow member of the House of Representatives. Boebert attempted to defend her behavior by saying she did not tweet Speaker Pelosi’s specific location, but under the dangerous circumstances why was she providing any information at all? If she wasn’t before, at that moment Lauren Boebert became an active participant in the insurrection against the United States government. How absolutely disgusting. She needs to either resign or be removed from office, the sooner the better.
WILLIAM HURD
Grand Junction
Bacon shaped this community
Like so many organizations and individuals in western Colorado, United Way of Mesa County was saddened to hear of the passing of our founder, friend, mentor and a constant inspiration in Herb Bacon.
In 1959, Grand Junction Chamber Manager Dale Hollingsworth and board president Herb Bacon started the United Fund of Mesa County to create a unified effort to raise money for thirteen local nonprofits. Sixty-one years later, United Way of Mesa County continues the vision started by these two community-focused individuals.
The work started and supported by Mr. Bacon has inspired thousands to participate in philanthropy by giving what they can to help. The generosity of The Bacon Family Foundation is staggering in both financial support and personal dedication and commitment. This organization and our community at large, would not be the same if it was not for the support of the Bacon family.
In “125 People, 125 Years: Grand Junction’s Story,” Laurena Mayne Davis profiles the Bacon family and when Rep. Scott McInnis honored Herb and Laura May Bacon and their children Steve, Andy, Linda Reid, and Amy Hill for being Grand Junction’s “Citizens of the Year” in 2001. The congressman quoted Mr. Bacon saying, “Families have the ability to leave a legacy no matter what their station in life. It’s important to remember that they have an obligation to leave the world a little better than how they found it.” We believe this quote not only shows the philosophy toward generosity the Bacons have shown for decades but should also be a guiding principle for everyone in our community.
ZEBULON MIRACLE
Executive director,
United Way of Mesa County
Failure to acknowledge truth common denominator in riots
I see in the media accusations of discrepant responses to the rioting (last week) and last year. Let me suggest an important difference. The rioters of summer 2020 acted because WE fail to acknowledge truth. The rioters of Jan. 6, 2021 acted because THEY fail to acknowledge truth. A monumental AND consequential difference.
JOE ZENI
Grand Junction
What’s a true conservative to do?
After 50-plus years of being a Republican and watching it degenerate into a cult closely resembling the Nazi Party under Hitler, I am changing my affiliation. The GOP is no longer conservative. It is closer to fascism. Like Hitler and his Nazi Party, Trump and his GOP allow no differing opinions or dissent. Just as the Nazi Party worshiped Hitler, so do the present day Republicans worship Trump. Republicans support lying, adultery, cheating, ignorance, bullying, and ridiculous conspiracy theories. Like the Nazis, the red hatters love big, noisy worship services they call rallies. They have elected 1) an obviously incompetent political hack as election supervisor; 2) a barely literate, inarticulate, seditious, individual who is ignorant of history to the U.S. House of Representatives, and 3) support a sociopath in the White House.
The red hatters claim to be Christians, but their behavior and language betray their claims. Red hatters obviously don’t read history books, but consider reading tweets an intellectual accomplishment. Red hatters invoke the Constitution, but are ignorant of its contents. Republicans are hysterical about secure voting, but Republican politicians (especially in southern states) gerrymander, and suppress voting everywhere they can. Hitler could count on his Brown Shirts when he needed thugs, so too can Trump depend on his red hatters to do his thug work. (Attacking our Capitol is thuggery and sedition.) Republicans really don’t like socialists (having no idea of what socialism is) like me. I graduated from a public school as did my children and grandchildren. The G.I. Bill allowed me to complete a B.S. and a M.S. at public universities, and purchase a home. I use public roads, and am thankful for those roads being maintained. I use our national parks and public lands at every opportunity. I am on Social Security, and use the V.A. for my medical needs. I am thankful for Medicare. I am going to leave the GOP because there is no place for a true conservative (the Founding Fathers’ definition, not FOX New’s definition) in the GOP.
JIM BAILEY
Grand Junction
Trump’s legacy can’t be diminished and supporters aren’t going away
Since President Trump was inaugurated in January, 2017, the media has been the vehicle by which the Democrat party and the Never-Trumpers have tried to peel away the Trump supporters. Despite four years of endless investigations based on known untruths, opposition research, misinformation campaigns, and a phony impeachment, President Trump accomplished more to Make America Great than any previous president in my lifetime.
It may come as a surprise to those in the media, the Democratic Party, and Never-Trumpers: the “we the people” movement did not begin with Donald J. Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution as written, with the Bill of Rights applying to all people, not dividing people into groups to pit against each other. Conservatives believe in limited government and lots of individual freedom, including the right to speak our mind without being silenced by political correctness. Mr. Trump was saying all of the things we were believing, but no presidential candidate had ever stated those beliefs and certainly never demonstrated the conviction to stand up for “we the people.” The typical politician has a history of going the way of least resistance, making promises with no action. No wonder we love President Trump.
Enter Lauren Boebert. She is unafraid to state her love for the Constitution as written and her willingness to do whatever it takes to protect the freedoms identified within the document. There were hundreds of verified instances of illegal votes being counted, at least seven states that did not adhere to their Constitutional mandates, and laws were broken in the voting process. It is the Constitutional duty of the Congress to examine these questions. Representative Boebert demonstrated her courage in performing her duty, unlike far too many Congressmen. No wonder we love Lauren Boebert.
The left, represented by the media, is undoubtedly concerned about the legacy of President Trump, as they are now desperately trying to impeach him again. Approximately 75 million Trump supporters spoke clearly this year. The left should be concerned. We are not going away.
Sincerely,
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Trump will be remembered as best and most unappreciated president
What has Trump done in the past 4 years?
He brokered four Middle East Peace Accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.
He is the first president that has not engaged us in a foreign war since Eisenhower.
He has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs, and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population more than any other president. Ever.
He has exposed the deep, widespread, and long-standing corruption in the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and the political parties.
He turned NATO around and had them start paying their dues.
He neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them sending missiles toward Japan.
He turned our relationship with the Chinese around, brought hundreds of businesses back to the US, and revived the economy.
He lowered your taxes, increased the standard deduction on your IRS return from $12,500 to $24,400 for married couples and caused the stock market to rise to record levels, positively impacting the retirement accounts of tens of millions of citizens.
He fast-tracked the development of multiple COVID vaccines which are now available or will be soon. And yet we still don’t have a vaccine for SARS, bird flu, or Ebola.
He rebuilt our military which the Obama administration crippled and fired 214 key generals and admirals in his first year of office.
I get it. You don’t like him. Many of you utterly hate and despise him. How special of you. He is serving you and ALL the American people. What are you doing besides calling him names and laughing about him catching the coronavirus?
Please educate me again as to what Biden has accomplished for America in his 47 years in office, besides making the whole Biden family richer? By the way, where is Hunter?
I’ll take Trump any day versus a fork-tongued, smooth talking hypocritical corrupt liar. I want a strong leader who isn’t afraid to kick some butt when needed. I don’t need a fatherly figure. I don’t need a liar. That’s what Hollywood, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and the New York Times are for.
Call me a chump, a racist, or part of the basket of deplorables. I do not care!
God bless Donald Trump — the best, most unappreciated president in U.S. history.
LARRY STEVENSON
Parachute