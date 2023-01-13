Boebert is being used
Were you surprised by Dec. 30 news that Representative Boebert was used as a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian television? Of course, she wants to delay and undermine support for Ukraine. Over the last decade, white, so-called “Christian” nationalists have viewed Putin as a role model for their culture wars. After Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Franklin Graham praised Putin for leadership “to protect his nation’s children from the damaging affects of any gay or lesbian agenda.” In 2019, Graham met with and praised the head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill, who has blessed and baptized the war crimes of Putin as moral protection of Russia. Boebert and other white so-called “Christian” nationalist have advocated ending the separation of church and state that characterizes Putin’s Russia. Boebert calls it “junk.”
Boebert calls everyone she dislikes un-American. Is it not un-American to be childishly ignorant of the sacrifices each day the Ukrainian people pay for democracy? Is it not un-American to follow Putin’s way of taking freedom away from teachers, LGBTQ persons, artists, question-raising journalists and rock groups that protest the moral police of their culture? How is Boebert’s obsession with targeting LGBTQ youth and their safety and support services addressing the real needs of western Colorado?
I agree with her goal to hold Hunter Biden accountable as long as she equally investigates the $147 million in real estate deals Jared Kushner did while on the White House payroll. And investigate the foreign powers who paid for premium rooms and lavish parties at the Trump International Hotel during Trumps’ term. What access were they paying for? Investigate the corruption of the Trump sons global travel doing Trump Organization business deals all funded by taxpayer dollars for the four years.
Would it make any difference for gay people or transgender youth or women if their rights and freedoms are taken away by Putin’s Orthodox churches, Afghanistan Taliban, Iranian Moral Police or nationalist American Christians who delete from their bibles the compassion of Christ? The ending of the separation of church and state would be the end of democracy. Nationalist moral police would overlook their own sins, to take freedom and civil liberties from LGBTQ persons, women and teachers. That is truly un-American. And Putin would stand up and applaud.
Grand Junction does not have a “mayor.” The city charter for Grand Junction provides only for a selected (not elected) president of the council, who’s only duties, per the charter, are to “be recognized as the official head of the city for all ceremonial purposes, by the courts for the purpose of serving civil process, and by the governor for military purposes.”
Why then does Council Member Stout think she has the authority to enter into behind the door discussions or negotiations on behalf of all the citizens of Grand Junction regarding the Orchard Mesa pool, which isn’t even located in the district she does represent?
Isn’t it time for a petition to amend the city charter to provide for a mayor elected by all the citizens of Grand Junction?
Recently there were two articles published in the Sentinel that I found both confusing and contradictory. On the front page was an article about the pool and the controversy over the choice to fund $2.4 million repairs and maintenance of the pool and which government organization should fund it.
A few pages back, the second article documented a local charter school has asked District 51 to “give” them $3 million so they can add classrooms to their existing school. This will enable them to recruit even more students away from the public schools of D51.
Is not the charter school a private business, and it is asking for $3 million to fund expansion to their facility that competes with the public school system that already struggles to pay teachers a living wage? Those dollars are taxpayer dollars they are allocating, and I would certainly hope they would use them to support the taxpayer owned pool, not a private business that competes with our public schools. To whom does the D51 owe its existence? In my opinion, an obvious choice and the charter school is not the choice.
