Thoughts on my last day as your County Commissioner
On my last day of having the privilege of serving as your Commissioner, I write my final letter, kind of a burr under the saddle. Over the last couple of months, using city taxpayer dollars and without considering affordable housing, a developer out of Texas and a developer out of the Front Range were granted “incentives” of $1.5 million and $2 million, respectively.
Does one really think a $41 million Texas developer project and a $65 million Front Range developer project needed those taxpayer incentives to proceed? And what do we do for the businesses around and from our county, like the new small rock shop that just opened and was highlighted on the same day in the news? I think it would be good to sit and listen to Alan Jackson’s song “The Little Man” for the next Texas and Front Range insistence we pay them to come. Just sayin’. Thank you for the honor of having served you.
SCOTT MCINNIS
Grand Junction
Why we need to investigate powerful federal agencies
The danger posed by powerful government agencies, like the IRS, CIA and FBI, is a non-partisan issue. President Nixon abused his power to manipulate these agencies. The IRS obstructed the Tea Party in 2012 to help get President Obama reelected. Leadership of these agencies must be held accountable.
Elon Musk’s Tesla and Space X are cutting-edge companies. Musk was popular with Democrats until he bought Twitter and exposed how they were censoring conservatives and colluding with the FBI. It cost Musk billions to protect the First Amendment. He knows that without it we would lose our democracy.
How the FBI handled Hunter Biden’s laptop is blatant abuse. When the computer repairman who gave them the abandoned laptop heard nothing for months, he gave a copy of the hard drive to the New York Post just prior to the 2020 election. Former intelligence officials said it was Russian disinformation. The laptop shows Hunter was a drug and sex addict selling his dad’s influence. Did VP Biden benefit?
President Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice. The DOJ is attacking his political opponent. A new Republican House select committee will investigate intelligence agencies and the FBI, like Senator Church’s Select Committee did in 1975. The House is voting to defund doubling the IRS. A more powerful IRS will only serve to intimidate the middle class and small business owners.
Elon Musk supports U.S. oil and gas production. His cars run on electricity produced by carbon energy. Musk is a rocket scientist, but you don’t need to be one to see that today’s alternatives cannot replace oil and gas. Democrats drum up crises in order to exploit us. The First Amendment makes censorship illegal. We get to decide what constitutes misinformation. Often it’s the government’s propaganda.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
We need a conservative Republican party back
From 1953 to 2008 there was a Republican Party with a defined set of policies and beliefs. There were five presidents — Eisenhower, Ford, Reagan, and the Bushes, father and son, who represented true conservatism. All that ended with Trump.
The Republican conservatives held fast to the Constitution. A principal belief was in the separation of church and state because the Puritans had come to North American to escape from the Church of England. Fundamental to the Constitution was the idea of a republic, that is, a federal government, but the right of each state to set its own laws. The intent was to limit federal control. There was a belief in the freedom and independence of each individual within the framework of the laws. That also meant individuals were responsible for their own actions, wealth, and health. Limited federal control meant low taxes and restrained national budgets.
Conservatives believed in domestic law and order and a strong military for defense of the nation. Domestically, Republicans supported capitalism and economic growth. Internationally, it was important to support other democracies and, in particular, those who stood as a bulwark against authoritarian governments.
I want that kind of Republican party back. Even though I am a Democrat, I would be better off with the truly conservative opposition. That way we could debate issues and not persons or personalities. For example, we could argue the extent to which the federal or state governments are responsible for helping citizens whose homes have been damaged or lost due to natural disasters. That would be a worthwhile and possibly productive discussion.