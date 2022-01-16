Sharing a dream and a memory that changed me
It was one of those hot, sultry, end-of-summer days that steamed east Texans limp and lethargic. I was sitting in my mother’s living room reading and trying to keep cool that August day when my mother’s Black housekeeper walked into the room and turned on the television. As she sat down to watch, I realized I’d never seen her do that and I looked up to see what she was watching. There, on the screen, was a Black man and what looked like a crowd of thousands of people listening quietly as he spoke passionately of having a dream.
We watched, silently, together, and listened to that man tell us about his dream. When he finished, she turned off the television and walked out of the room, never acknowledging what we had just shared.
I didn’t know my life had changed that blazing, white-hot day in Texas, by the simple, silent act of a courageous Black woman. What that moment meant to her I can only guess. It took a few years for me to understand what happened to me that day. And when I did, I found that I, too, had a dream. I had a dream that became a vision burning within me… just as his dream burned within him that day in August when the sun shimmered the ground and hearts blazed with hope.
ELIZABETH NUNN
Fruita
Roll back tax increases with recent windfall
I’ve read several articles in the Sentinel lately mentioning the sales and use tax windfall that both the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County have seen in 2021. I think it is running about $8.5 million (15%) more than budgeted. This has sparked discussion about how to spend the money, with the most recent showing up in Monday’s paper indicating the City Council is choosing to spend an additional $2 million to install new turf and LED lights at Lincoln Park. While this might be a great use of the city’s money, I was struck by the ease with which the City Council spent the funds.
Over the past few years local government has repeatedly asked for and received voter approval to increase the sales tax rate for a number of projects. We’ve got a new tax to fund fire stations and another to continue to improve roads and another for a new school to mention a few. I wasn’t able to find a full break down. Our sales tax rate is now 8.52% for those that live in Grand Junction, which seems really high to me. For every $10 I spend locally government gets 85 cents. Before we get too excited about spending our windfall I’d really like to hear the city and the county consider rolling back some (doesn’t need to be all) of these recent tax increases too. This choice would benefit everyone in the community also.
RICHARD PARKINS
Grand Junction
Halt wolf reintroduction while resolving complaint
The latest Sentinel wolf-related article informs the public that the director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is facing a complaint by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, regarding the issuing of a $496,000 contract concerning wolf reintroduction to the Keystone Policy Center where his wife worked. It is twice the amount of a lower bid submitted.
There are serious questions of impropriety that should be addressed. If the same people that were involved in the correction, discipline and reprimand of a wildlife manager, then they should face the same scrutiny.
There is no doubt in my mind that the governor was “in the know” about this contract and those right on down through the DNR Director to Colorado Parks and Wildlife director.
Several outside the state environmental groups were to quick to jump on the bandwagon and call for the wildlife manager to resign or be punished in some way. The manager evidently did not follow protocol informing the local public that wolves were now showing up in Colorado.
Recently wolves killed a 500 pound heifer. Ranchers should demand that they be provided with a device to place on each calf while grazing on public lands and a means to find the animal if the signal fails to perform. Technology exists to place transmitters on wolves, so ranchers should be able to do the same for livestock .
The value of these animals vary as some are kept as replacements for older animals taken out of production, then they become quite valuable. Three pounds of hamburger in the stores went from $6 to $10 just this past year.
The process of wolf reintroduction adds to the workload of the rancher as he is expected to prevent losses to his animals through various preventative measures — fencing, guard dogs, herding — which requires man power and flagging.
It appears that the reintroduction process and subsequent issuing of a contract to Keystone Policy Center is highly questionable and could be found to be fraudulent and should halt the reintroduction process until resolved.
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge