We’ve yet to put an end to American caste system
The 2016 election put the U.S. on a tragic course of “isolationism” and “tribalism.” An often-unspoken, arbitrary, and fixed ranking of human values (erroneously justified in the American Confederacy) is employed in order to maintain dominant caste privilege. As a result, the American paradox of “liberty for all with subordinate subjugation” continues. The bipolar hierarchy of American history continues and is strengthened.
Caste is more than rank. It is a state of mind that holds everyone captive: the dominant imprisoned in an illusion of their own entitlement; the subordinate trapped in the purgatory of someone else’s definition of who they are.
As Justice John Marshall Harlan said in 1896: “In the view of the Constitution, there is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class of citizens. There is no caste here. Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful.” Justice Harlan was speaking against the overwhelming opinion of the time and, unfortunately, against the prevailing opinion 124 years later!
Recommended reference: “The Soul of America” by Jon Meacham, Random House, New York, 2018
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
Leashes required for dogs in parks with few exceptions
To the city residents who take their dogs off leash in city parks, especially those who frequent Washington Park, Lincoln Park, and Watson Island: Stop breaking the law.
These are high-traffic city parks where families bring their small children to play. For those who are ignorant of the law, it says “Dogs are required to be under leash control when not confined to their property. Exceptions can be granted by a property owner. Two examples are: (1) The city of Grand Junction has granted permission for dogs to be off leash at the Canyon View dog park. (2) The Bureau of Land Management has granted permission for dogs to be off leash, but under voice control by an owner, “in some areas.”
Running your dogs off leash in a public park is rude at least and dangerous at worst. Nobody wants to see your dog off leash in public parks where children play. Believing your dog deserves special treatment does not entitle you to ignore the law.
Sincerely,
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction