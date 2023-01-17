Americans have lost a lot compared to our ancestors
The plan to house migrants at a former Chicago school brings up an idea mentioned in Utah from time to time. Why don’t we temporarily free up ill-occupied or unoccupied downtown buildings or floors to serve as winter homeless shelters for our wandering mentally ill?
The problem with we Americans today is that we have lost our ambition to innovate. And we have also lost the thing that comes before ambition, and the thing that comes after ambition. We have lost a lot.
Our ancestors were tremendously ambitious. Think about it.... they arrived on a continent with nothing but wide-open geography before them, a geography stocked full of nature, but virtually nothing else. No towns, no technology, no trading posts, no friends, no enemies, nothing but themselves.
The thing that always comes before ambition is survival. The need to survive gave our ancestors plenty of ambition. But the thing that comes after ambition is just as important — a social support system... people to help them survive.
Today, almost nobody worries about survival except maybe the homeless and new immigrants to this country. For most Americans, things are pretty much handed to them from the moment they are born. Food, toys, friends, homes, clothing. They must work for none of it. Their parents don’t ask them to work either, just to play.
Without ambition to survive, our young people no longer need a support system. A spouse is nice, but not essential. They aren’t going anywhere, so they don’t need anybody.
That pretty much explains boomers down to Zers. Our homeless are just the most visible manifestation of our lack of ambition. Something needs to change.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Drug cartels are using open border to harm us
The USA’s open border policies since January of 2021 has greatly enriched and empowered the Mexican drug cartels to the point that they now can successfully challenge the Mexican army.
In addition to the cartel’s greatly increased ability to profit from human smuggling and slave trade, they are profiting from the deaths of our youth due to drug overdoses. The national drug overdose deaths, (many by youth), in the USA soared from 70,000 in 2019 to 92,000 in 2020. Of those overdose deaths, those from Opioid went from 48,000 to 69,000. Deaths from prescription opioid overdose deaths did not rise in this same period.
Overdose deaths from opioid, meth and cocaine in 2022 were over 107,000 before the end of December. (American Medical Association)
The drug cartels must absolutely love our new approach to our southern border “security.”
MARK SMITH
Grand Junction
Why don’t I support the GOP? Take a look around.
Yes, we will keep voting for the Democratic party. Even us Independent voters, too. Why? Take a look around. What does the current version of the Republican party stand for? What is their platform? What would they like to do for the American people this coming year? I can answer those questions easily; nothing, they don’t have one. And zero. Poor Lauren Boebert. She did it again. Aligned herself with the chaos wing of the GOP. What did she accomplish by voting against Speaker McCarthy? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Chaos and confusion is all I see coming from them right now. I read the Omnibus Bill. It is a big one no doubt.
Go to www.senate.gov and simply read it. War on domestic production? Where? Right now American oil companies are leasing more than 1.2 million acres of federal land they are not drilling on. Why? And just yesterday I went to Walmart to fill up my SUV, and I paid $2.91 per gallon! Anyone can go to gasbuddy.com on any day of the week to see who has the best gas prices. While at Walmart I did notice eggs have gone up in price. I paid $4.78 a dozen, so I researched why when I got home. Avian (bird flu) last year killed more than 2.7 million chickens. Fewer chickens, higher egg prices. The good news is chickens grow fast, and this coming year those prices will fall again. Plastic bags? Bad for the economy. Bad for our oceans, and kudos for any grocery store for getting rid of them.
Democrat ideology? What? You mean a political party that actually cares about the citizens of America? Those guys? Yep, I count myself among them now. Now repeat after me, Donald Trump lost his election in 2020. Donald Trump will not be speaker of the house, Donald Trump will never be president again. MAGA turned out to be a big bust. Just look what happened on Nov. 8. Sorry, but I will not sit back any more and listen to the misinformation machine in MAGA land to generate any more lies. Speak up everyone when you see it. Eventually, it will disappear over time.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction