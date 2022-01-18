Give state Supreme Court ability to remove clerk
If any county resident who has followed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters exploits thought there was any chance she would accept Secretary of State Griswold’s offer for limited work access, then they are as irrational as Clerk Peters is alleged to be. This leaves the residents of Mesa County exactly where they started. No clerk, all parties wasting tons of tax money litigating this matter, and no end in sight.
The long-term solution of making County Clerks an appointed position, proposed in a Sentinel editorial, is a fundamentally bad idea. One only has to look at the recent school board elections to see how quickly community trust, and support, can erode with elected officials. Can the Sentinel guarantee me that the majority of our commissioners will always be trustworthy in election matters? No, you cannot.
The simple solution is what some of our sister states have always had in their statutes. They allow temporary, and permanent, removal of elected officials due to acts of maleficence and criminal conduct. The removal is accomplished through their state Supreme Court, which is probably as close to non-partisan elected officials as we can hope for. Our state legislature is now in session. They need to immediately begin the process of enacting whatever legislation is needed to provide we, the residents of Colorado, a path for relief from these situations.
No low-, mid- and high-level politicians involved in this fracas with Clerk Peters. Just one stop for a first and final answer. If she is innocent, then put her back in charge immediately. If the Colorado Supreme Court says she is to be removed, then we need to wish her happy trails.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
Preexisting conditions don’t make you disposable
Arthur Edwards’ letter regarding his boredom with hearing about the role of unvaccinated people in maintaining the COVID pandemic was one of the more heartless letters published by the Sentinel.
His comment: “many have passed with COVID, but most were with underlying problems...” I suspect this opinion is common among most of the anti-vax nation. Their thinking seems to be that those with medical conditions are disposable, especially if they are over the age of 65. Well, not all 850,000 had preexisting conditions and he conveniently ignores the anti-vax, middle-aged pundits that have died of COVID.
But wait, they, like the vast majority of people dying of COVID now, do have a preexisting condition — they didn’t get the vaccine.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
We’ll have crowded parks regardless of pass price
I can appreciate some of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners’ concerns over this new $29 pass proposal. They want as much revenue as possible without over-burdening our parks.
I believe Heather Dugan was correct when she compared a $29 park pass to a gym membership. It’s used the first couple of months, then gathers dust the rest of the year.
Conservative revenue projections at the $29 price point would surpass 2021 revenue. Optimistic projections make that much more. These experts making these projections were hired and paid, let’s trust their findings.
As far as the worry about overcrowding our parks, that’s going to happen regardless of pricing. Look at our national parks — it’s nearly impossible to find a camping spot inside a national park. Some have even instituted a timed-entry system.
Personally, I would purchase a $29 park pass. At $40, probably not.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Landfill price hike hurts those on fixed income
Mesa County’s landfill is increasing prices. The reason is less volume of trash due to the competition of a private landfill. This sounds like the way the leaders in Washington think these days.
Now the trash will be thrown just anywhere and blown away by the wind. Private citizens and those who are retired on a fixed income do not have the privilege to just ask and get more money to live on just because we feel like it.
The other day the government was planning to spend millions of dollars to make an animal crossing. Animals have always taken care of themselves in the past. Maybe the landfill can apply for some of this wasted money.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction