The city council is too slow on approving pot stores
What time zone is the Grand Junction City Council on? Manana, always manana? Approve the pot stores, make the tax dollars, or wait until you’re old and gray. Get with times. Make approvals happen for local businesses. We seem to operate with an old folks mentality, move on, do what you said or hang up your hat.
Also, quit lending money to downtown apartment developers. We are not San Francisco, Denver or Las Wages. Help developers with projects away from downtown, where people can afford and want to live and there are grocery, nurseries and hardware stores, a mall, healthcare etc. Not artists renderings where most of us don’t want to live, not railroad tracks, tenements, warehouses, shopping carts and blue tarps and no where to be at night. Go visit downtown Salt Lake City. Please bring your trash back to recycle here.
Wake up, have cup of coffee, I’ll buy.
DOUG OBLAK
Grand Junction
Lithium mining for battery production is not ‘green’
There was a not so subtle touch of irony in Sunday’s paper. First, a front page article on the economic impact of closing the power plant and mines in Craig due to government regulations. And an article deeper inside the paper about an Australian company being provided with a $700 million loan from the same Department of Energy to mine lithium for so called “green energy.”
I’m a very active hiker, biker, camper, canyoneer, etc. so protecting our environment is important to me as I love this massive playground we call home.
I was also a big fan of green energy until I read more and more about the global destruction being caused to “produce it.”
Lithium is an integral part of battery production. It requires 500,000 gallons of water to produce one ton of lithium. The production process produces 15 tons of CO2 as well. By comparison it takes just under 70 gallons of water to produce a ton of coal, which produces less than 3 tons of CO2 when completely consumed.
The largest lithium mine in the world is found in Atacama, Chile. It consumes 65% of all water resources there. It is destroying the environment. Then you have to recycle all those so called green products as the life span is much shorter than traditional energy sources. Where does that go and at what cost?
I hope Craig comes up with a plan fast because it will take 3-4 tourism jobs to replace each coal related job lost. That means more sprawl, more construction, more infrastructure needs, and so one.
Not so “green” when you add it up.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
These federal agencies
haven’t been ‘weaponized’
Proof. This is a simple word is it not? Today I read letters to the editor. David Kearsley apparently does not care much for the IRS, FBI or CIA.
So, allow me to counter his argument about Richard Nixon. He attempted to weaponize the U.S. Justice Department after he got caught red handed green lighting the Watergate break in. To do what? Steal information from the Democratic National Committee. Sixty-nine people were arrested after an investigation by the Federal authorities — the FBI. Who investigated and tracked the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh? The FBI. Who found out who killed those four college students and tracked that killer all the way to Pennsylvania? The FBI. You see politicians come and go every election cycle, but government agencies like the FBI are on the job for decades. Hunter Biden? It is laughable there are people still concerned about him and his laptop. The U.S. Justice Department has had his laptop for 18 months. And three U.S. Justice Department prosecutors, led by John Durham, a leftover from the Trump administration, was tasked with investigating him. As of last week, they announced they have nothing on him. So, because that outcome was not satisfactory to Kearsley, they are now “corrupt or weaponized?” President Obama somehow manipulated the IRS to harm the Tea Party? Nope. I think Newt Gingrich destroyed that movement all by himself. CIA? Remember this: President Obama got Osama bin Laden. Actually the CIA did. Who is keeping America safe from the likes of North Korea, Russia and China? The CIA.
Elon Musk? What a guy. The South African has no clue what our 1st Amendment means to us. South Africa has nothing remotely like it. His loss recently of more than $180 billion dollars is of his own doing since November 2021. Now that he owns Twitter he claims to understand our 2nd Amendment. Twitter — the single biggest misinformation generator in the world. Musk’s veiled threats about Dr. Fauci, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and COVID nonsense is laughable. What is thriving right now on Twitter? Hate speech, lies, misinformation, and QAnon insanity. It is nice to see what the IRS has done so far. More than $2 billion in extra refunds were found by them so far! And now they can make people like Donald Trump pay their fair share.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction