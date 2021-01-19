Notion that Sentinel is hypercritical of Boebert is ‘laughable’
In Friday’s paper, one reader wrote that the Sentinel “shows no respect” to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.
This letter was presumably a response to the front-page article from Wednesday’s paper, ostensibly criticizing Boebert, but conspicuously titled, “Boebert slams critics calling for her ouster.” Such a headline implies that Boebert has displayed a justifiable show of strength in response to criticism of the fact that she live-tweeted the whereabouts of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, despite direct instructions not to communicate via social media during the mob attack.
The Sentinel has covered Boebert extensively in recent months, featuring large photos of her accompanying front-page articles on multiple occasions. My interpretation of this coverage is that the paper has treated Boebert favorably. If nothing else, her greatest talent appears to be placing herself in the limelight and raising her voice in support of her far-right ideals. The Sentinel has indulged her repeatedly; hardly a repudiation.
Saturday’s paper presents further evidence of the support Boebert has received from the Sentinel. Earlier, 68 local elected officials wrote a letter to congressional leadership expressing concern over Boebert’s actions and calling for further investigation. The letter made national news, but the Sentinel has chosen not to feature a story about it. Instead, the paper printed another front-page piece amplifying Boebert’s assertion of her own innocence and implying that she had been unfairly accused of the very actions she plainly took on Jan. 6.
We will learn more about the events of Jan. 6 in the weeks to come. And I will gladly withhold full judgment of Boebert’s conduct until the complete picture of what happened becomes clear. But the notion that this paper is hypercritical of our unqualified congressional representative is laughable. Thus far, she has failed to uphold her oath to the Constitution by encouraging the subversion of our free and fair democratic process. If Boebert is “duly-elected” then so too are our other elected representatives, including President-elect Biden.
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
MLK’s ‘I have a dream’ speech touched a young Texas girl
It was one of those hot, sultry, end-of-summer days that steamed East Texans limp and lethargic. I was sitting in my mother’s living room reading and trying to keep cool that August day when my mother’s Black housekeeper walked into the room and turned on the television. As she sat down to watch, I realized I’d never seen her do that and I looked up to see what she was watching. There, on the screen, was a Black man and what looked like a crowd of thousands of people listening quietly as he spoke passionately of having a dream.
We watched, silently, together, and listened to that man tell us about his dream. When he finished, she turned off the television and walked out of the room, never acknowledging what we had just shared.
I didn’t know my life had changed that blazing, white-hot day in Texas, by the simple, silent act of a courageous Black woman. What that moment meant to her I can only guess. It took years for me to understand what happened to me that day. And when I did, I found that I, too, had a dream. I had a dream that became a vision burning within me … just as his dream burned within him that day in August when the sun shimmered the ground and hearts blazed with hope.
ELIZABETH NUNN
Fruita
Wagner wrongly equates different kinds of riots
While I agree wholeheartedly with Rick Wagner that rioting of any kind is not excusable behavior, his attempt to conflate the assault on the Capitol building with the burning of a pizza parlor to the ground is seriously flawed.
If you burn down my pizza parlor, you are guilty of the crime of arson, a crime against me as an individual. If you participate in an assault on the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt a Constitutional process of the United States Congress, you are guilty of the crime of sedition, a crime against me and 331 million of my fellow Americans. It most certainly has greater import.
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Ullr likes grain alcohol
You asked in Sunday’s editorial and I know the traditional offering given to the Norse god Ullr when praying for good snow and skiing.
It is a large bottle of high-quality Akvavit, the Scandinavia distilled spiced grain liquor.
If it is delivered to me, I will be sure that Ullr receives it.
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
Communist America?
The Capitol building in Washington, D.C., recently installed metal detectors outside the House Chambers.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called it a “political stunt.” Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said, “We now live in Pelosi’s communist America!” Really? This coming from the very people who back claims of “election fraud” and want a man who lost the election to stay in office. Sounds like something real communists Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin would say.
So, are these women OK with having their bags searched at the airport or at a Bronco game? How about teachers and students who are searched before they can enter their school? Who’s the hypocrite? Remember these two women also support QAnon! This type of thinking has been going on for decades. The John Birch Society has been around since 1958, with their main belief being that there is underway an “internal subversion by secret communist traitors in the American government.” They believe that everything, from civil unrest to climate change, is the result of a calculated communist plot to undermine America.
Well, folks, America hasn’t succumbed to a “One-World Socialist Government” yet. We are still plugging away, thanks in large part to the good old Constitution of the United States! Being banned from Twitter is not a violation of your First Amendment rights, it’s capitalism, free enterprise at work. Going through metal detectors is not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights, it’s a reasonable search to help keep the public safe. The ideas and beliefs these two congresswomen share, as well as a plethora of others, have been a part of American history for a long time and probably won’t go away any time soon. But if we continue to believe in and follow the constitution, America will survive.
SHARON SCHULTE
Grand Junction
When will we learn that ‘with freedom comes responsibility’
Lauren Boebert went to Washington on an ego trip, so I am not at all surprised to see the backlash. Hopefully, she has filled her belly with sufficient humble pie to learn that words and actions matter.
Whatever we throw out into the world will come back to us with force and fury. Violence only begets more violence. People notice when someone enters a room armed with not only a gun, but also with hate speech. Instinctively, we self-protect, resist and reflect back the exact persona projected onto us. Threatening behavior never opens humanity to learning, trusting and choosing a better path.
Please leave the gun locked up safely at home. Instead, we all need to start arming ourselves with knowledge, wisdom and warnings as offered by Isabel Wilkerson in “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” and Timothy Snyder in “On Tyranny.” These books should be required reading for anyone serving the public good, along with a thorough and proper understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the limitations inherent in our freedom of speech. To quote Eleanor Roosevelt, “With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect.”
MARY ANN JANSON
Grand Junction
Not all Trump voters feel that the election was stolen
It is perceived that many Republican Party officials cannot decipher for they claim there are 74 million disenfranchised Trump voters. They claim this without understanding all of these voters.
My friends and I who are older than many have voted in numerous elections, and in this recent election some of us voted for President Trump. Those of us who are part of this 74 million do not feel disenfranchised because we have experienced many elections. We are free because we vote and we may lose an election but we have never lost our freedom because of the strength of a freely elected United States government.
It distresses us to see those who are being conned because they do not understand the free voting system that counts every citizen’s vote. We disdain those perceived leaders who cannot decipher and who are leading this con and requesting money to continue this fraud. However, we chuckle at this logic of giving money to a rich man whose actions are leading him to the poorhouse.
Cordially,
MARTIN STAFFORD
Grand Junction