Biden conservation plan good for hunters, anglers
During the last century-plus, no other segment of society has done so much to restore and preserve wildlife habitat as hunters. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 72% of sportsmen depend on access to public lands for hunting. None would be happy driving up to their favorite spots to find a locked gate and a “Keep Out” sign.
Unfortunately, Rep. Lauren Boebert doesn’t seem to understand the importance of public lands (and other) habitat to hunters. Boebert and some of her Republican colleagues have mischaracterized the Biden administration’s “Conserving 30 Percent of America’s Land and Waters by 2030” initiative (aka, 30 by 30) as a “land grab.”
The greatest threat to hunting isn’t the PETAs of the world, the greatest threat to hunting is habitat loss. Everything 30 by 30 is designed to do will benefit the hunting community. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney praised efforts to conserve a minimum of 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
“…we commend the Biden administration for taking a bold step forward toward their long-term conservation,” Tawney said in the Jan. 28, 2021 Tri-State Livestock News. “We share a commitment to securing important landscapes, maintaining biodiversity and advancing durable policy solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
In fact, during October 2021, more than 50 hunting and fishing organizations sent their joint 30 by 30 recommendations to President Biden. Chris Horton, a senior director at the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation said in the Oct. 19, 2021 issue of Outdoor Life, he is optimistic “that the effort will lead to the kind of conservation hunters and anglers have been pushing for well over a century.”
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Co-chairman
Social messages, end zone antics a turnoff from NFL
I am about through with watching football, as too many turnoffs keep getting in the way of an enjoyable experience.
I am sick of watching kneeling down or no hands over the heart when the national anthem is sung, which now is rare. This is by players making millions in, and because of, a country that they evidently don’t like. I am sick of social messages on the back of helmets and the deteriorating expertise of game referees. And last but not least is stupid, clown-like, high school end zone theatrics after a touchdown or beating of one’s chest after making a good play, which is their job.
Football has come way down from being an unpolitical, enjoyable sporting event.
RON SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Zimmerman is the best choice to represent us
I have noticed that most publications have ignored the candidacy of Marina Zimmerman for the 3rd Congressional District. That is somewhat understandable, since she is a new face on the scene and has not previously run for any office.
Don Coram is not the savior of democracy. Him entering the race certainly complicates things for Zimmerman, but nobody should be thinking that he is going to be the best representative for CD3.
He has two things against him: 1) He owns coal mines that he promised to clean up in 2013, but no clean up has been completed and they are still polluting western Colorado; and 2) He was quoted in the Montrose paper as saying, relative to Jan. 6, “I think it was embarrassing. It was a radical fringe group on both sides that were there, and what ended up were emotions out of the way and all hell broke loose. That’s under scrutiny right now.”
To be fair, I sit on the board of Colorado West Pride, and we honored Coram as an ally a couple of years ago. At this year’s Pride Fest, Marina Zimmerman set up a booth and was well received by the local LGBTQ community. Don Coram was not there.
Most importantly, there are not two sides to the story of Jan. 6. A bunch of Trump supporters tried to overthrow the government. That is treason. I believe that we must use every tool in the box to protect our democracy and one of them is using our vote to elect candidates who do not believe that there is “a radical fringe group on both sides” who showed up at the door of the House of Representatives with battering rams.
Marina Zimmerman is the only Republican candidate in CD3 saying that. In fact, on Twitter she came out swinging, highlighting Coram’s comments.
Dividing the GOP vote in the primary is certainly problematic for democracy. In a district that already leans right, three candidates will split the vote, which in my opinion leaves the advantage to Lauren Boebert. Our choice is democracy or authoritarianism. Coram is not the savior of democracy. Zimmerman might be.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction