My sincere thanks to Ann Wright, Bob Silbernagel and The Daily Sentinel editorial staff for your wonderful history of the Avalon and coverage of the Avalon’s Centennial. We had a celebration on Jan. 5 that was truly worthy of the Avalon’s economic and cultural role in the Grand Valley.
The excitement grew with each component of the celebration: the “cigarette girls,” the flapper dancers, the keg of Avalon Lager, the incredible performance by Artrageous magnified by an energized audience dancing in the aisles. Well done, Grand Junction!
The month of December was a terrific validation of Pat Gormley’s heroic efforts to rescue the Avalon in the early 1990s. As always, we had wonderful touring acts come to the Avalon, such as Michael Martin Murphey. More importantly, we had our homegrown talent fill the Avalon’s seats for multiple performances of the Theatre Project’s Shrek, the Colorado West Performing Arts Co.’s Nutcracker, the GJ Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas Concert and the High Desert Opera’s Nunsense.
Huge thanks to the city of Grand Junction, the DDA, OVG360 and the Avalon’s numerous supporters for ensuring that the Avalon continues to serve the whole community.
STEVE DOYLE
President, Avalon Theatre Foundation
We are blessed to have a hospital like Community
I am a retired nurse who spent 40 years in the nursing profession, including seven years as the Director of Nursing at Community Hospital in the 1980s. Recently, I returned to Community Hospital as a patient and not as a nurse.
Everyone I came in contact with — doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and all medical personnel — were very professional, friendly, caring and compassionate. My surgeon took the necessary time, without feeling rushed, to explain things to me, which I greatly appreciated. Hearing that I was in the hospital, the Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer and the Patient Advocate took the time to visit with me.
Our community is blessed to have such a fine hospital and I say a big “thank you” to everyone at Community Hospital who took care of me.
RITA GRIFFIN
Grand Junction
Learn more about human trafficking at the library
Next time you visit the Mesa County Library, check out the display raising awareness for Human Trafficking Prevention. As the co-founder of Western Slope Against Trafficking (WSAT), I’m urging you to check out books to learn more about how this crime shows up in the world at large, and how it impacts the survivors. Increased understanding leads to prevention of crimes, which is why we hope you choose to read for change.
WSAT has purchased, and donated, several important books written by survivors of trafficking. In the coming year, we plan to host virtual events to learn from more survivors. Our task force is continually working to address the needs of survivors that we meet. We address barriers to care and look for ways to build needed relationships in the community.
In the last year, we provided training to more than a dozen groups and reached 200-plus people on the Western Slope. If your group, church or neighborhood would like to host a training, please contact us through our website, www.westernslopeagainsttrafficking.com.
This month, we’ll be distributing posters, stickers and window clings to local businesses and organizations in a statewide effort to grow awareness. If you’d like us to deliver materials to your business, please contact us through our website.
Labor and sex trafficking is here, in our area. We have survivors in leadership with a personal history of being trafficked along the Western Slope. Trafficking isn’t just a big city problem.
“I was trafficked from the age of 23-28 (2008-2012) from Denver along the I-70 corridor through Grand Junction and have extensive knowledge of the buyers in the area. I have complex trauma because of the exploitation I lived through,” says Megan Lundstrom, co-founder of The Avery Center in Greeley.
Consider joining us at an upcoming event to learn more or join a working group this year. We’ve got a dedicated team with deep experience working together to create change. We believe that a small, committed group of passionate people really does make a difference.