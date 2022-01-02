We need to defend our freedoms in 2022
In 2022, inflation will remain our biggest problem. It’s estimated to cost a family $3,500 annually. Printing too much money fuels inflation. It’s economics 101. So why do Democrats want to print more?
It’s a deliberate attempt to hamstring our economy and make us dependent on a bigger and more powerful federal government. Key to this is the Squad’s globalist green agenda that drives costs for our electricity and gas much higher. President Biden couldn’t satisfy both the Squad and the mainstream. He choose the Squad. In his dreams he’s FDR. “Build Back Better” is really build back bankrupt. Inflation is at a 40 year high. Passing this bill would drive it higher.
In 2022 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will win reelection for supporting our energy industry. She, and most of us in western Colorado, know we have an abundance of inexpensive clean burning natural gas. We don’t need to run up a crushing debt to solve a problem we don’t have. The man of the year, Elon Musk, agrees with us. Inexpensive electricity is good for all America. Who’s the financial genius, Musk or AOC? Musk also nailed it when he called the Democrat’s tax expert Senator Warren, Karen.
In 2022 we will learn to balance personal freedom with public health. President Biden failed to do this. COVID killed more people under his watch than in 2020. Restrictions didn’t work and caused serious damage. Unlike President Biden, Gov. Polis recognizes there is enough public information about COVID available for people to be free to make their own healthcare decisions. Fortunately, COVID is naturally running its course. Democrats can’t stretch the pandemic out to November.
We need to connect the dots between inflation, cost of energy and big government spending. We need to defend our personal freedoms from big government mandates and COVID restrictions. We need to defeat globalist politicians who don’t put our economy first. The 2022 elections will be pivotal.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
Reid deserves praise for suicide prevention work
The Sentinel’s article about Harry Reid on Dec. 30 neglected to mention the senator’s historic and foundational accomplishments in advancing suicide postvention.
In 1996, during a Senate Aging Committee meeting, Sen. Reid became the first United States legislator to publicly identify as suicide loss survivor. In 1997, he introduced Senate Resolution 84, recognizing suicide as a national problem. In 1999 the senator introduced Senate Resolution 99, designating Nov. 20 as National Survivors for Prevention of Suicide Day. In the years since, this day has become known as International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and frequently occurs on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Creating a day recognizing survivors of suicide loss marked a milestone in the field of suicide prevention. There was finally a focus on survivors. It was the first national recognition of how suicide loss survivors inform our understanding of suicide. This recognition has led to expanded survivor concerns for attempt survivors and their close caregivers. Over the past 10 years, Heartbeat of Grand Junction and Postvention Alliance have provided Survivor Day events to our Grand Valley community. This past November local youth, attempt and loss survivors together, organized Survivor Day 3K to benefit local children’s grief services.
Postvention services focus on aftercare for survivors. Postvention is about developing resilience in learning to live with one’s new reality after a personal tragedy. As Sandra Eisenberg and Gretchen McGeeney said in their Daily Sentinel article on Dec. 19, “Postvention is Palliative.”
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction
This COVID ‘hoax’ has killed a lot of people
Here we all are two years from when COVID reared its ugly head, killing so many of our fellow Americans, and now is ramping up to kill so many more. Math does not lie. Politicians like Lauren Boebert lie though. Think back to one year ago and reflect on what she was saying publicly about COVID being a “hoax” and then look at where we are today.
Right now, there have been 819,000 deaths, and the daily average is 2,460 per day, with 270,000 new COVID infections per day. Still think it is a hoax?
Do the math — 2,460 for 30 days per month is 73,800 dead per month. Over four months that’s 295,200 more deaths from COVID. That means by March 1, America will have more than 1,110,000 deaths from COVID.
And people still don’t get it, do they? America, the most technologically advanced nation on Earth, can’t convince some people to save themselves and others by simply getting a shot?
What happened? When did we become so very ignorant?
Cow dewormer, malaria drugs and ingesting bleach? Please send Lauren Boebert back to Rifle next November. The “hoax” is killing too many of us now.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction