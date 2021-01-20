Black Lives Matter vs. the ‘stolen’ election
The Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has generated comparisons to Black Lives Matter (BLM) marches. These incidents have been referred to as riots by individuals of different sides of the political spectrum, including Mr. Wagner’s Jan. 13 column in the Sentinel: “Riot is the Language of the Unheard.”
The parties writing look for ways to equate the value and legal standing of these messages and somehow justify the impatience of protesters.
The BLM demonstrations focus on documented abusive mistreatment of black suspects by some law enforcement officers that resulted in severe injuries and deaths. But the foundation of these demonstrations are based on historical discriminatory practices regarding access to education, voting rights, employment, and economic opportunities. These injustices have been extensively litigated and proven true in courts of law, resulting in landmark court decisions and changes to our legal system.
In contrast, the claim of the “stolen” election has been proven false in courts throughout the country, even by judges appointed by Republican administrations. The results of the election have been certified by duly elected secretaries of state, many affiliated with the Republican Party. In addition, these results have also been legally certified by state legislatures, constitutional electoral college, and the U.S. Congress. What more legal proof do we need to accept the results of the 2020 election?
Attempts to compare the BLM demonstrations to the “stolen” election protests are futile. Whereas we are fortunate that most parties don’t condone violence and destruction of property, folks supporting “stolen” election protester demonstrations are fomenting unsubstantiated claims and being led by a false understanding of reality.
FAUSTINO NAVARRO
Grand Junction
Maybe Wagner can explain locally rigged elections?
Here are the facts. Tina Peters, Mesa County clerk and recorder, and Lauren Beobert are both avid fans of Donald Trump. In a tweet Ms. Peters implied, as chief election official for Mesa County, that voting could be rigged, and she knows how. Ms. Beobert defeated a popular moderate Republican, Congressman Scott Tipton, in a close primary overseen by Ms. Peters, and then defeated her Democratic opponent by a narrow margin, also overseen by Ms. Peters.
I am reporting these facts using the Rick Wagner “I’m just sayin’ ” school of journalistic ethics that he defended a couple of weeks ago. That is, I have no evidence whatever that anything untoward was done, I’m just here “dear reader” to make you think.
However, you MUST understand that I fervently believe that the elections were rigged. So, I am saying that “you” need to do “something” about them, because if you do not, I am liable to do something really stupid, and when I do it will be YOUR fault.
Having just written that paragraph, I must admit that it makes no sense whatsoever to me. I am quite certain that Rick Wagner and Tucker Carlson, et al, can explain the logic behind it.
REX DUNCAN
Grand Junction
No party has cornered market on being honest with its base
In your editorial you say the Dems have “other fissures to contend with” not whether some members are lying to the base. Really? The Dems lie to their base all the time: lying about Trump/Russia for more than four years, Benghazi, Fast & Furious, Tea Party IRS, and the best: “if you like your doctor.” Now if the Dem’s base doesn’t care... But don’t say the Dems don’t lie to their base. Why are Republican lies worse than Democrats’ lies? All hurt our country. You write this biased garbage and then wonder why people cancel your paper.
ALICE BUMGARNER
Grand Junction