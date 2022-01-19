Finding hope in a time of widespread despair
I must respond to the hopeless tenor of David Brooks’ commentary. I do agree with his heartbreaking assessment of our condition as Americans. We are, indeed, falling apart at the seams.
What is ripping at our seams? My humble answer is despair. Brooks suggested some of our ills are caused by the temporary stress of the pandemic. I disagree. The pandemic is not the cause of our despair, it merely acts as an accelerator.
I’m not equipped to speak to system-wide societal ills, but I can speak to the despair the pandemic has magnified. Together, we face a pernicious enemy in COVID-19 and find ourselves ill-equipped to deal with our own mortality. Some quiver in fear, and some defiantly act with varying degrees of perceived recklessness.
Many, it seems, have slumped into meaninglessness. What’s the point of driving the speed limit if tomorrow is uncertain? In fact, why treat others with respect? Why ask my brain to learn? Why care about anything?
The antidote to despair is hope. But where is hope when we get daily warnings that yet another variant — possibly more destructive — may be around the corner? I offer only what has helped me.
As a follower of Jesus, I put great confidence in what He says about navigating through life, when it is easy and when it is hard. He never promises I will live a trouble-free life. Quite the opposite! He promises tribulation in this world and that I can be at peace in the middle of tribulation because He has overcome its cause. In the case of a pandemic, that is possible suffering, death and the loss of those I love.
Jesus has quite a lot to say about living well, but one sentence has given me hope for a much better future. It speaks to the day when believers come face to face with the Father: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” (Revelation 21:4)
I’m not cavalier about potential suffering, mine or others, and I’m certainly not brave. But I do live with a hope that I’m heading toward something better and that has helped a lot.
Has something helped you? Would you mind sharing? Maybe we can offer a hand to one another out of this miry clay of despair.
PATTI HILL
Grand Junction
Valuing every opinion in time a of turmoil
Having recently moved away from my lifelong home in the Grand Valley, I really enjoy keeping up my subscription to The Daily Sentinel so I can hear the news from “home.”
The Letters to the Editor section is something I especially look forward to reading, although some readers’ opinions get me pretty steamed since they don’t always align with my own thinking. One reader’s letters, in particular,that I read with tolerance and even enjoyment are the letters that come from Al Sherman. Although we are at complete opposite ends of the political spectrum and we agree on very little, I find myself reading his letters to the Sentinel and enjoying his logic, passion and dry wit. Full disclosure, many years ago he was one of my high school teachers and I admired and respected him greatly then as I do today.
It has occurred to me that if we all were to listen to others’ varied opinions as though they were from someone we admire and respect, we may be surprised at what we learn — even if it is a lesson in tolerance and keeping an open mind. Unless someone is completely spouting gibberish, I believe there is something to be taken from each and every opinion put forth.
Perhaps now in this time of turmoil and social upheaval, more than ever, we need to listen to others and see if we can’t find some common ground. Even if we disagree with 90% of what someone is saying, there is that 10% upon which we can agree and that may, in fact, become the bridge upon which we can build.
DEBORAH PARMAN
Raymond, Nebraska
Time to get serious about plugging orphaned wells
It’s time for Colorado to get serious about its commitment to protecting the public’s health and our environment from orphaned oil and gas wells. These wells, left behind by defunct operators, are spewing toxic chemicals into our air and have the potential to contaminate our groundwater. Why should we have to put up with that? Why should your tax dollars be used to pay for the cleanup when the operator is the one who made the mess in the first place? And what is the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission going to do about it?
Enough is enough. No more compromises. No more half measures. If operators are going to extract oil and gas in Colorado, they need to set aside enough money up front in a bond to cover the entire cost of plugging a well and restoring the land it was drilled on up front. That goes for both new wells and those being transferred from one operator to another, without exception. If oil and gas operators don’t have enough money to ensure that they clean up their mess, then they don’t have enough money to do business in our state. It’s that simple.
DANIELLE CARVER
Clifton