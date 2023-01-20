GJ City Council is working collaboratively with GVIC

At its Dec. 19 workshop, the Grand Junction City Council heard a presentation from city staff and consultants on the Pedestrian and Bike Plan Existing Conditions Needs Assessment, which is the first step in finalizing a Pedestrian and Bike Master Plan. There was much feedback from the community on the desire for canal trails during the survey, and conversation among council touched briefly on that subject as a result of the consultant’s report.