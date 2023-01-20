GJ City Council is working collaboratively with GVIC
At its Dec. 19 workshop, the Grand Junction City Council heard a presentation from city staff and consultants on the Pedestrian and Bike Plan Existing Conditions Needs Assessment, which is the first step in finalizing a Pedestrian and Bike Master Plan. There was much feedback from the community on the desire for canal trails during the survey, and conversation among council touched briefly on that subject as a result of the consultant’s report.
The Daily Sentinel published a story and an editorial based on that side conversation that occurred in our workshop. They reached out to the city about the story as it was being prepared, but no comment was provided by the city because it was felt to be premature given the ongoing conversations with the Grand Valley Irrigation Company (GVIC) on the topic of a potential collaboration along Patterson Road.
The story and editorial were fair and accurate. However, I’m personally concerned that some comments about canal usage could be misconstrued as representing the city’s position, when they were in fact only the opinion of individuals within City Council and not the body or organization as a whole; I am writing simply to publicly confirm my commitment to establishing and maintaining a positive relationship with GVIC going forward, which is what we have been working on for the last year or so in our conversations.
For decades the city has maintained its commitment to not opening canal trails unless and until there is a workable solution found in cooperation with GVIC — any trail easements along the canals are not currently open to the public, since no agreement with GVIC has yet been reached.
I look forward to continued positive conversations with GVIC on the potential Independent Ranchman’s Ditch trail as we work collaboratively toward shared interests and mutually beneficial results.
ABE HERMAN
Grand Junction Mayor Pro Tem
Medical clinic in GJHS would benefit everyone
The five school board trustees are doing an admirable job of receiving public comments about the proposed School Based Health Center (SBHC) within the future Grand Junction High School. While watching this week’s public comment session online, I sensed a few people are somewhat confused and even fearful about the purpose of a SBHC.
SBHCs exist in the thousands across Colorado and the U.S. because they are convenient, popular and effective in reducing school absences, reducing suicide risk, boosting access to supportive mental health care, and also increasing access to primary medical and dental care (especially for families who have lacked heath care). Considering that our schools are woefully under-funded and under-resourced, I am surprised the D51 trustees are not supporting this project more proactively.
As I understand it, a small space has already been set aside for the clinic. And as the medical host for this project, Marillac covers the considerable costs of staffing and supplying the clinic. Although care is available to any student desiring to be served, the students who stand to benefit the most are students who are vulnerable — those whose families lack the time, focus and resources to assure their teens receive the health care they need and deserve. For the portion of parents concerned about the clinic’s presence within the school, the solution is simple. Don’t use it.
Over the past two years, the SBHC established within Central High School has been a resounding success — valued by students, parents and teachers across the board. GJHS students deserve the same. Starting in 2024, making walk-in medical and behavioral health care available to GJHS students will lead to a healthier, happier, higher-functioning community — one in which the risk of youth suicide will be greatly reduced and teens can learn firsthand that they possess the ability to grow into healthy, productive young adults.
Trustees, you have an historical opportunity to green-light this winning project, at little to no cost to D51. Please vote yes to move forward on a School Based Health Center for GJHS.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater
Proposed gun laws will harm law-abiding citizens
As a legal gun owner I would like to voice my opinion on proposed legislation.
The proposed laws about proving ownership of a firearm is totally ridiculous. I don’t keep sales info for my firearms. The state should know if I have a firearm. I filled out a firearms form at purchase. If they want to verify ownership, look up my background check at time of purchase.
This all smacks of eventual confiscation of all weapons. All these useless laws do is criminalize me and all the law-abiding citizens who own firearms. There isn’t a criminal who will abide by any of these laws. They will still do what they do. I don’t want to be put in a situation where because I own guns, I will have to defend my rights to own firearms.