We need to invest in our youngest children
During the pandemic, our youngest children and their families are facing unprecedented challenges. Amidst COVID-19, more than 40 percent of households with young children are worried about basic needs like food or rent, according to the University of Oregon. Additionally, nearly two-thirds of caregivers feel they have lost emotional support since the start of the pandemic.
Families and providers alike are facing instability as every day brings new information and changes to routine caregiving practices.
Research tells us that the most rapid period of brain development occurs within the first three years of life, laying the foundation for all future learning, behavior and health. Now is the time to support young children and ensure they have access to high-quality services. By investing in young children early, counties can see higher returns and reduce the need for more expensive supports later in life.
Mesa County works to equip caregivers in every setting where children learn and grow with the tools they need to provide high quality care. This work operates in-hand with workforce development efforts that have been prioritized in Mesa County in recent years. As a county considered a child care desert, lacking adequate licensed child care slots for all children under 5, child care providers forced to close have exacerbated an existing problem. Through efforts to connect more community members to training and educational opportunities, we hope to continue building upon workforce development efforts.
Mesa County joins Counties for Kids, a public awareness campaign for county leaders committed to making investments in young children by growing the network of champions advancing prenatal-to-age-3 policies, programs and systems. The childcare sector was precarious prior to the pandemic and additional supports are critical to ensuring the future of Mesa County children.
JESSICA GILES
Council Coordinator
Cease building border wall
As our country welcomes the Biden-Harris team to Washington, D.C., I urge President Biden to immediately fulfill his promise to stop construction of the border wall at our nation’s southern boundary. The impacts of this wall have been and will continue to be devastating to ecosystem integrity, innumerable species, waters, soils, and borderland human communities.
Obstructed migration routes, depleted essential water supplies, and destroyed mountains, riparian habitats, giant saguaros, and sacred indigenous sites are just some of the atrocities resulting from wall construction.
I ask President Biden to immediately prioritize the following:
1. Defund the border wall by cancelling all awarded but not yet completed construction contracts.
2. Withdraw any condemnation lawsuits that have been filed against property owners who have not agreed to their lands being purchased by the U.S. government.
3. Return properties to landowners that have been purchased or condemned but upon which the wall has not yet been constructed.
The border wall constitutes a travesty when one considers the plethora of federal laws waived, disregarded or undermined; the exorbitant expenditure of taxpayer funds; the tally of wildlife deaths from thirst, starvation, heat, and physical impact with the wall; and the wanton destruction of landscapes known for their exceptional biodiversity, endangered species and importance to Indigenous communities. Words cannot express what a few photographs reveal, so if you are not yet convinced take a moment to visit https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/campaigns/border_wall/borderviews.html and see for yourself. The wall is an assault on ecosystems and species from the ferruginous pygmy owls to the northern jaguars to reptiles, amphibians and Homo sapiens.
Please President Biden stop the wall construction during your first days in office.
Respectfully,
ROBYN CASCADE
Ridgway