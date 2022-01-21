Growth for the sake of growth doesn’t make sense
Wow, traffic is getting bad in Grand Junction. Ten years ago, Patterson was miserable at “rush hour,” but “rush hour” seems to be getting longer. Seventh Street needs “No Left Turn” signs. I suspect that there are more and worse places, but I haven’t seen them.
This is all a by-product of the stupid “growth” encouraged by the city manager and the fat cats. “Planning,” while the name of a city and county department, is a misnomer. Those departments don’t “plan” anything except how to expand their budgets and paychecks. They are paper mills to enrich developers, contractors, Realtors and bankers.
I’ve seen this game played before. I lived in southern California.
Hint: it doesn’t end well for most of us.
Mesa County is predominately two-lane “farm to market” roads, so building lots of houses, saturates those roads. Guess who gets to pay for new, bigger roads.
People love all of the “things you can do here,” but like my former community, those things become meaningless when parking or buying a ticket becomes the major concern. There’s nothing like enjoying the solitude of the outdoors with a few thousand other people.
Of course, this massive influx of population increases the “need” for government bureaucrats, which increases their budget, which increases the power, prestige and salary of city managers and the like. And please, if you think the elected officials have any power in this game, tell me where you are getting your weed. They don’t, it doesn’t work like your old-fashioned civics book said it does.
We could start to have a community discussion, but the data is routinely hidden by the bureaucrats. But we if we don’t stop and throttle back this out of control “growth,” the “quality of life” for Mesa County and Grand Junction residents will start to approach Front Range or southern California standards.
We need to have at least a six-month, if not one-year, moratorium on all new development. The cost of development must be reviewed and increased to include the real costs to taxpayers. We all have a stake in this. Destroying the community to make a few people rich is a really bad thing.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
Why Rep. Lauren Boebert is not a conservative
Rep. Lauren Boebert, the conservatives of Mesa County have something very important to tell you. Please put down your phone — you can tweet about your colleagues being suicide bombers later. And spare us another Christmas card, we’re all painfully aware of the family gun fetish.
So here it is. Brace yourself.
You are not a conservative.
I realize this may come as a shock, or maybe it doesn’t because you had no coherent moral center to begin with, but it’s true. Conservatism, a worldview pioneered by great thinkers of the 18th century like Edmund Burke and Adam Smith (you would call them “elites”), rose to prominence as a response to the religious wars of the 16th century, wherein tribalism reigned supreme. The words “they/them” were used incessantly and Christians demonized and murdered each other out of sheer unbridled righteousness because they knew they were right.
Conservatism offered a different view: Wait, what if we’re wrong?
The core of conservatism is humility, or in Edmund Burkean speak, “epistemological modesty,” which is why conservatives are appropriately circumspect about big societal changes and progressive movements. They understand that our minds and hearts betray us constantly, so change needs to be slow and thoughtful. Reason is notoriously unreliable, the “slave to the passions,” so we need to introspect, reflect on our motivations and be aware of our shortcomings.
If there was one phrase that epitomized the opposite of conservatism it would be: “I alone can fix it.”
You might recognize those words as emanating from the mouth of your messiah.
Lauren, you are absolutely sure about what (or more accurately, “who”) is wrong with America and there’s nothing incremental or circumspect about your approach to fixing it. Therein lies your complete betrayal of conservatism.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
Consequences for those not getting vaccinated
Hey Novak Djokovic and Butch McCain, you are free not to get the vaccine, but as you have seen, there are consequences. And these are consequences to a mandate to protect public health, which employers have every right to enforce.
If you want to fully participate in all that life has to offer, get the vaccine. Otherwise, enjoy your freedom!
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction