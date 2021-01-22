Why have ordinances if they’re not enforced?
Erica Kitzman’s recent letter concerning residents not adhering to city ordinances in our parks was a bulls-eye. I too walk my dogs, on leash, at Lincoln Park and I’m sorry to confirm this has become a continuous problem there.
Ms. Kitzman was polite, but I am going call this exactly what it is, selfish and disorderly behavior that is violating city ordinances that were designed to enhance the park experience for all.
Usually, these violations are from owners of bigger dogs who are seemingly too lazy or indifferent to take their dogs to the dog park or onto a BLM trail for exercise. So the rest of us have to stay clear of the frantic charges of their furry friends as they chase their favorite toys. Since these violators also usually insist on taking the center lawn, this means limiting our walk to the shorter paths so the walk for my dogs has to be cut in half, since I am no longer willing to risk injuries to my small dogs.
The scary, aggressive dogs who charge us barking and snarling has happened too often and this is always totally unacceptable! Sadly, these dog owners just do not care about their “play time” violations so I find myself asking, just where are the park rangers or police to cite these offenders?
Along these lines, an even more severe example of violators of ordinances are the people camping at Lincoln Park. Many come well prepared too, with air mattresses, sleeping bags, backpacks and coolers! One group of campers even stayed (near the corner of Gunnison and 12th) for almost three months this fall! Another camper took over the area close to the entrance of the Moyer Pool, stayed several weeks and left behind piles of trash! So, perhaps the more important question is: Why bother having ordinances if the city never enforces them? Certainly many of the people breaking these could be fined, and certainly the city would benefit from the revenue. The vagrant campers represent the ongoing homeless problem we have in Grand Junction which never seems to be addressed ... (sigh!). In any event it would be gratifying to see some very basic order restored to our lovely city parks. The sooner the better!
JACK DELMORE
Grand Junction
Placement of inauguration preview a sign of paper’s bias
I am laughing out loud. Today is Jan. 20, 2021, one of the most important days of our government, and where is the article covering the inauguration? ON THE LAST PAGE of the newspaper. This is disgraceful!
It’s obvious which side of the aisle you reside on. But then out the other side of the proverbial mouth will come “but we need to heal.”
So sad.
KATHY MEADOWS
Grand Junction
Proud to be an American
After seeing the inauguration of President Biden and all the performances afterwards, I can again say I am proud to be an American. Let us all unite in love and respect for each other and make our country great again.
DAVID HOEFER
Grand Junction
Boebert has learned how baseless claims cause harm
No congressman or civil servant should be subject to threats and verbal abuse. I fervently hope for the sake of our nation that Lauren Boebert and her family remain safe and that those who threaten her are brought to justice. What Rep. Sean Maloney said was despicable because he didn’t identify his subject and provided no evidence. It was beneath the dignity of the office to which he was elected.
Is it too obvious to point out the irony of Boebert’s statements that the threats against her resulted from unfounded claims promulgated by political opponents, extremists and conspiracy theorists? People tend not to notice injustice until it happens to themselves. Rep. Boebert has been contributing to this same cultural environment since she began supporting unfounded claims by Donald Trump of election fraud.
I agree with the recent Daily Sentinel editorial saying Boebert violated her oath when she did not accept the ruling of the U.S. courts. This leaves the only evidence of election fraud in the realm of conspiracy. An honest narrative could begin with accepting court rulings, even if she believes they are wrong, by providing real evidence or attempting to change laws.
By supporting the president’s lies, Boebert has contributed to an ongoing dialogue which emboldened extremists to threaten and intimidate dozens of lawmakers and civil servants.
I can only hope both Boebert and Maloney learn that democracy requires working through the law and treating your opponents with respect even if they don’t appear to deserve it.
STEVE FERIOLE
Glade Park
Boebert is doing fine, thank you
I find it very disturbing that the Sentinel is asking our opinion of Rep. Boebert! She was elected by the voters of the state of Colorado and I don’t believe I have ever seen you ask such a question of a Democrat! Is it because she speaks up and also carries a gun and doesn’t just follow the crowd? She actually has a mind of her own and voices the opinion of the people who elected her. Keep up the good work Rep. Boebert. You are doing what you were sent to do!
MARSHA WHITE
Grand Junction