Coming together to reject hate in this community
On Christmas morning, 2022, Grand Junction residents woke up to pieces of paper filled with antisemitic statements and a racially-charged illustration, along with children’s coloring crayons on their lawns. The Grand Valley Interfaith Network (GVIN) and its member organizations condemn this action, the ideas behind it, the lies perpetuating it and the hatred allowing it.
GVIN applauds the city of Grand Junction’s recent adoption of the Inclusivity Proclamation our members crafted. On Jan. 3 the city proclaimed:
“Grand Junction respects diversity and desires to ensure that the human rights of all citizens are protected and to that end the city implores all citizens to make known that we do not tolerate discrimination in any form and recognize that marginalized individuals experience increased instances of bias, hate speech, bigotry and violence
….residents are urged to work together to engage in dialogue and move forward to ensure all feel their voices are heard, and to ensure that our community will foster equality, social justice and freedom from fear of persecution based on race, religious belief, country of origin, sexual orientation, gender, income, disability, age of family status; and
…residents are urged to expand community outreach, engagement and authentic collaboration that will empower residents with the ability and desire to help create a society that condemns racism, misogyny, intolerance, discrimination or oppression toward any person.”
Let us stand together in unity to reject hate and oppression, and to love one another.
DAVE EDWARDS
President, Grand Valley Interfaith Network
Property rights must be considered on canal trails
After reading the article in the Jan. 8 edition of The Daily Sentinel titled “City revisiting canal trails issue,” I felt compelled to comment about easements and private property rights.
A Grand Junction City Council member, Phil Pe’a, stated that when riding his bike, he enjoys the peace and safety found on the canal trail. The article mentioned above seems to imply that the council is addressing future canal trails open to the public.
More than likely Pe’a already has permission to access a trail along a canal/lateral or owns property.
Possible risks that a landowner faces are litigation, safety of others, destruction of property and criminal activity. Often the landowner will have title to property on both sides of the canal with an easement given to the ditch company. The canal’s purpose is to deliver irrigation; maintenance includes trucks, large equipment, weed spraying with chemicals, repairing concrete, etc.
Yes, I did read the statement that public access would be only for the covered portion of the canal if approved, but I also read the words “pilot project,” which likely means there is more to come.
Landowners should be concerned that their property rights are eroding away and being considered “politics.” As stated, farming is our livelihood and a way of life.
Please think of what you are asking of the ditch companies and landowners. If your property is peaceful and safe, should the public have access to your backyard and others’ health and safety laid at your feet?
Our irrigation water is delivered from the Highline. The GVWUA has addressed this situation already. Using our state’s public lands, city parks and trails for recreation is the equitable solution for all.
KAREN HARPER
Loma
Freedom Caucus showed leadership in speaker vote
The House of Representatives election of Kevin McCarthy was viewed by many as “government run amok.” I was critical of the saga and skeptical for days until the process was complete.
I recently saw a list of rule negotiations that weren’t made clear during the process.
The Freedom Caucus was not going to follow like sheep and take the easy road. They struggled with each issue and slowly gained ground with each vote. They probably didn’t get everything on their wish list, but they achieved a lot of what Americans have been discussing in bars and restaurants for years.
To clarify the items that media won’t discuss:
(Paraphrasing Rep. Andrew Ogles in Roger Simon’s article of the Jan. 6, 2023 Epoch Times)
1. It will only take a single Congress person, acting in a Jeffersonian Motion to move to remove the Speaker.
2. A “church” style committee will be convened to look into the political weaponization of government organizations.
3. Term limits will be put up for a vote.
4. Bills presented to Congress will not be Omnibus and will be subject to a 72-hour review period before a vote.
5. The Texas border plan will be put before Congress.
6. COVID mandates and all such funding will cease.
7. Debt ceiling will be seriously scrutinized.
Thanks to Lauren Boebert and the Freedom Caucus for their courage and leadership
CARROLL AAMOLD
Grand Junction
American politics has become vindictive theater
Watching the U.S. House speaker vote play out, along with Republican plans for investigations into matters few care about, it occurs to me that American politics has become more about vindictive theater or revenge fantasies than policy or problem solving. This isn’t just a Republican problem. Many Democrats would prefer to see the abasement of Trump and Trumpian officials than just moving on to address national problems. While the right’s revenge fantasies may be cruder and more violent, the left’s condescending contempt of many Republicans is equally pernicious.
Our country needs move past constant grievances to find solutions. To start, we must stop looking for reasons to be angry. Too many actively look for reasons to be angry with the other side, and if they cannot find one, they try to make the other side angry.
Solutions will require looking at the underlying problems causing our anger. And we need to recognize anger is often a derivative emotion caused by fear. Once the problems causing our fear or anger are identified, we can develop realistic policies to address the underlying problems. All this requires that there be space for people to honestly express their fears and anxieties.
We must also recognize that the answers will be complex. Anyone claiming there are simple answers isn’t just wrong, they’re probably lying. And the answers may be contradictory. You may want to control immigration and have cheaper food, but fewer immigrants means fewer farm workers and higher prices. You may want strict permitting for new construction and carbon neutral energy, but strict permitting will delay solar and wind energy projects. Prioritization and compromise are necessary. Thus, we need public officials who are able and willing to grapple with the complexities and put solutions over revenge fantasies. But I’m not convinced we’re doing a good job of electing them.
DAMON DAVIS
Grand Junction