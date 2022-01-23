Why I am running to be your clerk and recorder
I announced my candidacy for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder on June 19, 2021. I’m a registered Republican who understands the leadership role of being an elected clerk and recorder is non-partisan.
Let me be clear, political divisiveness is never healthy in a division that oversees our election. With such an important office that serves the public with many functions, it is important to have dedication, integrity, experience and proven leadership.
I have served the citizens of Mesa County since 2007 in positions that supported the previous elected clerk and recorder, including working closely with and supporting the election staff. I’ve always had a passion for elections and have remained current on the specialized training, including becoming nationally certified as an election administrator. These credentials set me apart from any other candidate.
I’m committed to bringing back integrity and experience to the elected office that handles motor vehicle transactions, elections, liquor licensing, recording of documents and the keeper of the official county business minutes. I’m committed to retaining experienced staff who serve the great citizens of Mesa County. Turnover is costly in many ways, and when you are constantly training staff the quality of work product suffers. Ultimately, historical knowledge is lost and customer service is degraded.
I remain focused on the many improvements I can implement and build on in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Anyone interested in speaking with me further about my campaign should reach out to me directly through my website: bobbiegross.com. And I ask for your support as our county goes into the caucus and assembly processes in the next two months.
BOBBIE GROSS
Grand Junction
Ways we can save water in the Grand Valley
We are four very concerned fourth-graders at Pomona Elementary School STEAM Lab. The Grand Valley needs ways to conserve water in order to protect water resources and our citizens’ way of life.
We are in a D1 drought, which means that very little hay is available for farmers to feed cows. Dry-land crops are suffering to where we can’t grow much fruit and veggies. Wildfires are increasing and using more and more water, and pheasant population declines. Also 84,000,000 people depend on the Colorado River for hydroelectricity or water. So, if we are not using efficient ways to conserve water, 84,000,000 people depend on hydroelectricity and water!
There are many ways to conserve water in the Grand Valley. First of all you could conserve it by putting food coloring in the toilet tank. If you see the food coloring in the bowl without flushing that means you have a leak. Fix it and save gallons or your water bill will be massive. Avoid running sprinklers when it’s raining. You can also collect rainwater to water your garden instead of using water, (you can only have two rain barrels, it’s the law) and try not to play with too much water in the summer. Always prefer to take a shower, not a bath, and make sure you only spend 3 to 5 minutes in the shower to save water! Avoid throwing away water bottles with water in them. When getting water for you to drink, make sure that you are only filling the glass up to where you are going to drink it all and if you don’t drink it all save it for later. Some sprinkler systems waste a lot more water than efficient sprinkler systems!
For those of you in the Grand Valley, you should try some of our ways to conserve water. For those of you who don’t agree with us we would encourage you to do a little research and change your mind!
Here is a link that you can type in on google search: Colorado U.S. Drought Monitor.
ELLAYAH, MANUEL, HARPER and THOMAS
Pomona Elementary School
Decision to close branches was based on budget cut
Bill James’ letter on Jan. 14 about an appointed county clerk was a good example of something that was factually correct, but reaches an incorrect conclusion because of what is left out.
It was true then County Clerk Sheila Reiner closed the Fruita and Clifton substations in 2017, but the action was taken to comply with the county commissioner’s direction to cut the department’s budget by 5%. Clerk Reiner’s decision to reduce her budget by more than that was a courageous decision that prevented damaging cuts to public safety.
DAVID AUSTIN
Grand Junction