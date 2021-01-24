Boebert must first deny ‘big lie’ to be effective
It is always OK to voice objections to an electoral count. This is a legal and legitimate process that both Democrats and Republicans have used.
Remember the Bush-Gore contest went all the way to the Supreme Court. The last election was reviewed in more than 60 court cases and many recounts in critical states. All of this questioning and recounting is legitimate. But, once the recounting and triple checking is over, previous presidents and their followers accepted the results and promoted the smooth transition of power that makes American democracy the miracle it has been. There was not a Gore “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 riling up armed supporters to storm the Capitol. On the contrary, Vice President Al Gore oversaw the congressional certification of election he had just lost and attended the Bush inauguration to further support the critical principle of democracy and the smooth transition of power. Where was Mr. Trump on inauguration day? Shameful!
Lauren Boebert is my voice in Congress as I live in District 3. At a minimum, I expect her to respect the Constitution she swore to uphold and its institutions. This includes not continuing to hold on to the flat-out “BIG LIE,” promoted by Donald Trump, that he won by a landslide. This lie resulted in the most shameful act in my lifetime (I’m 70). On Jan. 6, white nationalists (some armed) stormed the our capitol to try and stop the voters’ decision from being ratified as required by the Constitution that Ms. Boebert took an oath to defend.
The “Big Lie,” if not corrected, can cripple our country for many years to come. I expect my congresswoman to speak to her constituents and tell them that Joe Biden was rightfully elected. She and others in Congress should work with him to move our country forward where they can. When they disagree, as I’m sure they will, they are obliged to pursue their opposition PEACEFULLY! But to continue to promote the “Big Lie” that Joe Biden is not our legitimate leader and foment more armed action by extremists who promote tyranny is simply wrong. Speak up for democracy Lauren! Deny the BIG LIE. Then fight for what you believe in on the floor of the House in rational debate — though I suspect this constituent would not agree with you often. That’s what you were elected to do.
PETER LEIBIG
Eagle
Traitorous insurrectionists must be held accountable
So, just curious. Would it have been better at the end of World War II, to simply say to the Nazis, “Oh, in the interest of unity and world peace we have decided to forget everything you have done. You are free to go.”
Of course not. And that is why the Nuremberg trials were held, so the world would know the truth, and those who directed, incited and participated in the atrocities were held accountable.
The insurrectionists and traitors need to be held accountable. That includes Cruz, Hawley, and the Insurrectionist- and Traitor-in-Chief, Trump.
JIM MULHALL
Grand Junction
If unity is truly the goal, let go of impeachment
It is time to move on to unity. I am a staunch opponent of Donald Trump and am thrilled to see the back of him. I listened hopefully to President Biden’s speech about unity and cheer the idea. However, for whatever reason, millions of Americans voted for Trump. The last thing we need to be doing is pursuing impeachment. If unity is truly our goal and not revenge, we need to move on from this. Donald feeds on this attention. We will only further alienate Trump supporters, most of whom are not extremist fanatics. You do not unite people by attacking their beliefs. This is simple wisdom.
I am all for holding Trump accountable but impeachment implies our whole country speaking. Clearly this is not the case. Let us pause, practice our empathy skills for those who do support him and think of the much bigger picture for the future. We should be focusing more on how we are the same, not different. It would be a great healing gesture and an invitation toward unity to move on to the vastly more important and critical issues facing us as a country.
STEVEN M. VOLMAN
Grand Junction
Shouldn’t improving the lives of children start with parents?
Jessica Giles’ Jan. 21 letter on the importance of investing in children was so insightful I read it twice.
She did an excellent job of revealing the problems that have led to the challenges faced by children in this country today. Her letter emphasized the importance of high-quality care givers, child care providers, county investment in young children, basic needs like food and rent, care-giving practices, workforce development efforts, inadequate licensed child-care slots, the child-care sector and advancing pre-natal-to-age-3 policies, programs and systems for Mesa County children.
I don’t believe that even now, she realizes how accurately she identified the problem. After reading the letter the second time, I could not find the words mother, father or parents.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction