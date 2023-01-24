Biden’s document scandal is just tip of the iceberg
The revelation of President Joe Biden hiding troves of secret documents around his various offices comes as quite a surprise after the president’s over the top criticism of former President Trump’s Mar A Lago cache of documents.
Now the left wing media is all over themselves trying to tell us that Joe Biden’s problem is not as bad as Trump’s.
They are right. It is worse.
Biden’s transgressions are numerous. We do not know how many documents he made off with after he cleaned out his Vice President’s Office in 2017. We just know what they have found in 2022.
How many others did Biden destroy between times? We do not know.
How many documents did Biden actually take? We do not know.
Where were those documents between January 2017 and November 2022? We do not know.
Who had access to those documents? We do not know.
Where the heck was the government’s Archivist, who is supposed to track all of the documents? We do not know.
Why didn’t the Archivist report the violations? We do not know.
We do know that the documents were stored at an office in Washington that was funded by the Communist Chinese government!
We do know that the president’s son and private lawyers had access to those documents through shared offices.
President Biden is bragging about transparency because they turned the documents over in November when they were found. No, transparency would be admitting that you took the documents five years ago.
What we have on display now is the two judicial systems we have in this country.
Trump’s private home was raided, even though the FBI knew where the documents were located and knew they were under lock and key. They knew how many documents were there.
Did the FBI raid Biden’s home? Nope, they didn’t know that Biden had any documents at all, let alone where they have been the past five years.
The left is going to try to sweep this under the rug as insignificant, but the reality is we have just seen the tip of this scandal.
The National Archivist should be fired.
How can anyone trust the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with sensitive materials ever again?
C’mon man!
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Mesa County Republican Party, Chairman
What would MLK think of American as it is today?
“Everything is all right in America if you’re all White in America.” This refrain from West Side Story was first performed in 1957, the same year Martin Luther King, Jr. formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
The line from the musical references 450 years of racism baked into the bones of America. The first African slaves were delivered to the Spanish Colonies of the south in the early 1500s. The first slaves were delivered to the English colonies 100 years later. It took 365 years of our history for the Western European settlers of America to ban slavery. During that time, Black people were treated as less than human. The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution sought to correct the horrible wrong done to Black Americans. However, racism was so entrenched that violence and discrimination against Black Americans had become second nature to many.
Another century passed before the Civil Rights Act of 1965 was passed. Of our 500-year history, I would argue that it is only the 58 years since the Civil Rights Act passed that Black Americans have been legally equal to White Americans. In practice, legal doesn’t mean equal. Martin Luther King gave his life in the struggle for all people to be treated as equals under the law and in life. How would he view 2023? Undoubtedly he would be delighted to see that we’ve had a Black president and that people of color are prominent in politics today. But, he would also see the toll that Black men, women, and children pay at the hands of the state, the disparity in income, housing, healthcare, and education, and realize that the bones of racism are still here. Certainly, he would wonder how many more years it would be before people are not judged by the color of their skin.