Now is not the time to relax school masking
We continue to hear about more people we know testing positive for the coronavirus every day. Many of you must be experiencing the same thing with your own family, friends and people at work. This isn’t a surprise, considering the low rate of vaccination and high rate of infection in the valley.
Many of us have taken the precautions available to us, such as vaccinations, wearing masks and avoiding large public gatherings. We are grateful to Mesa County Public Health for their initial and continued efforts to make both vaccines and testing available, and of course to the many health providers who have continued to provide care for our residents with and without COVID under these challenging conditions. With Mesa County averaging a death a day from COVID, the pain and suffering of families, as well as our healthcare providers is unimaginable.
Due to the community’s high infection rate, we are seeing a number of Mesa valley schools surpassing the 2% positive threshold and implementing mandatory mask wearing, one of the few tools available to them. Our schools, like our community, are filled with vulnerable kids, as well as students and staff with compromised health issues.
It’s mind boggling while in the mist of this infection surge, our new School Board President Andrea Haitz is talking about removing COVID protocols from District 51, as she did last week. We are grateful to the school nursing staff, teachers and administrators who have continued to make school happen for students every day.
Common sense protocols to reduce the spread of COVID should remain. This is not the time to “relax” what little COVID precautions exist in District 51 schools.
DAVE KARISNY
Fruita
Ignoring the pandemic isn’t going to end it
As of writing, Mesa County has a 21% COVID positivity rate. And yet, there are still arguments against efforts to protect the community.
Your personal freedom ends on your inhalation. As soon as you exhale, you’re infringing on others’ freedom. Continuing to argue against masking and vaccinations perpetuates the COVID-19 problem. What you’re really saying is that you don’t care about public health or wellness. You could care less that thousands of children have lost a caregiver or parent to COVID.
You cannot simultaneously be pro-life and anti-vax. No one “enjoys” wearing a mask, no one loves getting a shot, we’re doing what we have to do to reduce risk and protect the health of the community.
The world is much larger than Mesa County. We all have the same goal: keep schools open, get back to work, gather with friends and family. By ignoring the pandemic, those goals get further and further away.
CHRIS JACKSON
Clifton
Symphony a great tribute to medical professionals
An outstanding symphony concert Saturday night, Jan. 15, and a tribute to our medical professionals who were in the audience!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Mind Springs ACT team has made positive impact
Here on the Western Slope, we have not escaped the challenges of addressing mental health issues. In fact, Mind Springs Health, the service provider for Mesa County and nine other Western Slope counties, has had its share of critics.
Mind Springs seeks to provide a large array of programs under the continuum of prevention, care and recovery. One of the programs Mind Springs does well is their Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACT).
Here I speak on a personal level. Our adult son suffers from schizoaffective disorder. Since being diagnosed in 2001 he has struggled and been hospitalized on several occasions. After his last hospitalization, a year ago, Mind Springs invited him to become involved in the ACT program.
“ACT is a service-delivery model that provides comprehensive, locally based treatment to people with serious and persistent mental illnesses… ACT strives to lessen or eliminate the debilitating symptoms of mental illness each individual client experiences and to minimize or prevent recurrent acute episodes of the illness.”
Our son’s team consists of a therapist, nurse, case worker, mentor and psychologist/PA. One or more of the team members have contact with our son every week. Since he entered this treatment model, we have felt much more confident that his needs are being addressed.
The team has welcomed our input and observations — they have made us part of the team.
WAYNE FEIGAL
Fruita