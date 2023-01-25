What happens when we don’t rely on conscience
There’s a literary quote that goes like this, “A mob is where people go to take a break from their conscience!” I suspect you may have heard the quote. It’s from To Kill a Mockingbird and is spoken by the character Atticus Finch.
I think that’s in part what was going on with the crowd we all watched break into the Capitol on that infamous Jan. 6. In large part the participants were taking a break from their consciences. This might be best illustrated by the number of participants charged in courts who have expressed various levels of remorse. They know they took a break and they feel remorse. I think Donald Trump, who I suppose can’t take break from his conscience, because he just doesn’t possess an active one, knew the group he sent to the Capitol would take a break. Unfortunately, in my mind, that personality trait may be precisely what Donald Trump’s supporters like about him and about the way he speaks and acts and treats other people. That’s a little terrifying!
The problem is that someone who does not exhibit a conscience cannot differentiate between right and wrong. References say that conscience, a noun, is defined as an inner feeling or voice viewed as acting as a guide to the rightness or wrongness of one’s behavior. When one cannot access the internal guide to what’s right and what’s wrong, then one cannot with any regularity conform one’s actions to a scale of right and wrong. At best that person will, at least half of the time, choose wrong instead of right, or at least choose based on selfish or personal influences. Tell me you can’t see that in Donald Trump or Steve Bannon... or for that matter Lauren Boebert. Boebert is probably a little young, without the years of practice of a Trump or Bannon, but she’s working at ignoring her conscience for political gain — working really hard! That’s dangerous!
Of course, evil can consistently choose wrong, in spite of conscience. But, what I’m talking about here is not evil choosing wrong, but conscienceless choosing wrong, at least half the time, because there’s no internal guide, and thereby doing a lot of damage to society through actions and decisions.
KEVIN D. KEENAN
Grand Junction
Accepting people for who they are costs you nothing
I have read with interest and encouragement the words of those speaking out against the distribution of antisemitic literature. Recently I learned that my transgender son, who lives elsewhere, has been subjected to violence and vile, hateful speech. As a parent whose prime directive is to promote and ensure my sons’ and daughters’ safety and happiness, the news has been disturbing and heartbreaking. So, I join the chorus of voices against hateful speech and violence. The hate is not necessary for anyone else’s wellbeing, it is harmful to those who endure it, and it is corrosive to a civil society.
People from all races, genders, sexual orientations, religions, and ethnic backgrounds want to be recognized and accepted for who they are. It is not a lot to ask and it costs nothing to give.
If this means I am woke, a term that is a pejorative to some these days, it is a badge I wear with honor and pride.
DAN BIRCH
Fruita
Boebert won’t sacrifice her principles for goodies
I was surprised by an editorial and a letter on Friday, Jan. 6, both critical of Lauren Boebert’s obstructionist tactics in the struggle to elect a House Speaker. The editorial was entitled “We’ll pay...”, and the letter was submitted by Glen Whittaker. Both enumerate the ways in which Boebert is counterproductive for the Western Slope.
My surprise stems from the apparent ignoring of Boebert’s many unambiguous actions and statements about her political positions, and the support these have garnered from 3rd District voters. The editorial mentions that Boebert was elected to obstruct the Democrats, but should play ball now that her party is in power. This isn’t part of Boebert’s platform, nor of her core constituents. For them her isn’t mainly to deliver our piece of pie, or to pass laws beneficial to business and society. Their core values include reducing and defunding government, removing regulations, and reforming “business as usual” in the House.
Reagan said, “government isn’t the solution, its the problem.” Later, Tea Party Tax Revolts. Then Trumpism with a powerful message to “drain the swamp” that morphed into an insurrectionist movement. A movement that justified breaking laws in order to correct systemic injustice. These are the foundational experiences of Boebert’s politics and of many of her supporters. As such, her actions have been true to her beliefs and principles. And, for now, she can continue to reject funding bills, keep her idealogical base happy, and the 3rd still gets the money for roads treatment plants etc.
It’s said “ if you’re unhappy, lower your expectations.” In this context, don’t expect Boebert to be very cooperative with either party when she and her core are unhappy with both, and ready to sacrifice goodies for their principles. Consider: if she had cooperated last term she might have had 560 angry supporters sit the election out, and right now the letters would be complaining about Adam Frisch.
Next up: budget negotiations!
STEPHEN FERRIOLE
Grand Junction