Boebert and 3rd CD have much to learn
Where is Colorado’s Third Congressional District (CD-3)? It is easy to see on the map, but where is it socially, economically and politically?
Is it more like urban centers, those places that in many parts of the country voted for Democrats? Or is it more like rural towns and counties that in many areas voted for Republicans? With a 51-to-46% election split, there were a lot of both.
Our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, has a diverse district to represent. What do residents want here? They want their hospitals and medical clinics to stay open, staffed and working for health care, pandemic or not. They want funding for schools and more access to broadband internet, especially if “school” is at the kitchen table or in the bedroom.
These are not Republican or Democratic issues. Just like repairing potholes or snow plowing during a winter storm, the issues above and many more, need to be understood and addressed by our elected representative.
Next time, and each time, you are in the district, Rep. Boebert, please hold as many town hall meetings as far and wide across the district as time will allow. Listen more than speak (and have your staff taking notes).
Mix and mingle with all the constituents who attend. Absorb the fact that our district has real and pressing needs that can and need to be dealt with in Congress. For the most part these are not R or D needs; they are “our needs,” in the small cities, the smaller towns and far-flung ranch and farm locations across the district.
The congressional term got off to a rocky start; but that is not uncommon for new friends or newlyweds. Let’s join forces to get on a needs and problem-solving track. Please acknowledge that “we,” all of us in CD-3, are your constituents. All of us, and our many needs, are important and should be of highest priority to you.
Give us a chance, while we give you a chance, to learn about and work hard on issues of day-to-day and week-to-week importance to Coloradans.
We all need to remember you are the only representative in Congress for 29 of Colorado’s 64 counties and more than half of the state’s land mass.
DOUG VAN ETTEN
Fruita
Protect school choice and a system that serves everyone
Students should always feel heard and valued by their school. That’s why families must have the option to choose a school that meets their child’s needs.
My son Xavier was bullied by his peers and overlooked by adults at our local brick-and-mortar school. Xavier has the biggest heart, but he is often misunderstood due to his disabilities. As a parent, it broke my heart seeing him upset that he didn’t understand why he was being treated this way. My concerns to the school went unheard, and I felt powerless to help.
Thankfully, I still had the power to choose. That’s why I took action and enrolled him in online school at Colorado Preparatory Academy.
He’s been in online school for two years now and with the support the school provides he’s become less upset, less anxious and was even able to overcome his struggle of learning to read.
One of his teachers, Ms. Baker, truly took the time to understand his special needs and personality. With Xavier in school at home, I see his interactions with teachers and students, which helped restore my trust in his education.
With National School Choice Week being recognized this week, we can all do our part to continue to protect school choice.
Our state deserves an education system that serves everyone. The future of our children’s happiness and health depend on it.
ANGEL MARTINEZ
Northglenn
Thank you, Mr. President
On Thursday, Jan. 21, I went to fill up my gas tank. Lo and behold, the price had increased 10 cents overnight. Thank you, President Biden. Due to your ending our self-sufficiency in oil and gas, the price per gallon will soon be $4 a gallon, like it was during the Obama regime. There goes the disposable income of Americans, many of whom have suffered great economic hardship due to the pandemic. There go the jobs of thousands of hard-working Americans who will be unable to find “other jobs” as suggested by Pete Buttigieg.
I wonder how states will make up the tax revenue that they won’t be making from the oil and gas industry. Maybe they’ll increase income taxes and property taxes, hitting Americans in the pocketbook yet again. But the plight of Americans is second to the Democratic Party agenda.
This is going to be a very long four years and I pray our country survives. God help us!
PATRICIA OHLRICH
Grand Junction