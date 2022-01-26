Recent commentary on extremism appreciated
I really valued the commentary published Jan. 23, “It’s time to reject extremism in politics.” It was a breath of fresh air during a time when the political clouds have become thick and dark. I am aware of each of the co-authors (Buescher, Chase, Kirtland, Orbanek, Rider and Sarmo) and have always admired their leadership in our community. In a similar vein, I also valued the commentary provided by Sheila Reiner regarding voting integrity. She too continues to be a positive leader in the Grand Valley.
I have lived in Colorado all my life and participated in elections ever since I was legally able to. I never doubted the integrity of the process and I appreciated always having the ability to consider different views on governance. I also recall a time when there was not as much mudslinging or reference to extreme sides (democrats = communists, republicans = fascism).
I am retired now, but have contributed to taxes, government and community throughout those years (and continue to do so), but suddenly find myself included as some intolerable threat to peaceful existence and evolution. I am a registered Democrat and I love roundabouts plus I ride a bike on the streets of Grand Junction.
The ”beliefs” listed in the commentary are outstanding and simple. I value the clarity and positive view each takes on with acknowledgment that differences exist, must be recognized, and collaboration embraced. Key is each of us exercising our rights (freedoms) responsibly and respectfully regarding ourselves and those around us. Alas, it seems that being blunt, loud and angry is the preferred method of communication in these last five years or more.
Tina Peters makes claims that all her recent actions are patriotic in origin and that it is her desire to bring to light deep wrongs. I stated above that I never doubted the integrity of the voting process previously, but with her errors and violations, she has done all the damage to integrity of the vote. I ask that she fully cooperate with all investigations and even bring forward all her evidence. However, she seems to follow a path of resistance and denial with no interest of divesting from extremism in politics.
Additional thanks and recognition to Jim Spehar for his encouragement to think, speak publicly and be involved.
CHRISTIAN MUELLER
Grand Junction
Print the facts, not personal attacks
I am not a fan of Tina Peters, but I’m compelled to protest your lowbrow efforts to destroy people that you have an issue with. Your Jan. 22 article in the paper about the issues she’s having with her divorce crosses the line. I see no benefit of your coverage of such a personal issue in your paper except maybe that you want to cause her more pain.
You recently took the same approach with the previous regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It was really sad that you spent so much energy, time and printed space discussing a personnel issue. While at the same time, you missed your opportunity to advise the public in a balanced way about what the impacts of introducing wolves into the state would have. We are now seeing that played out in Colorado by an immigrant wolf pack that has established itself in North Park.
It would serve the public best if you focused on the facts and avoided writing articles that appear to be personal attacks.
BOB CASKEY
Grand Junction
Politicians interested in power more than progress
As Victor Hugo observed in Les Miserables:
“The great human thing is called the law and the great divine thing is called justice. We need to move toward the ideal; which is progress. Progress is a march from evil to good, from injustice to justice, from the false to the true, from night to day, from appetite to conscience, from brutality to duty, from Hell to Heaven, from nothingness to God.”
It appears that historic monarchical failures of past centuries have not been learned as we enter 21st century America. Humanity’s worse instincts are pervasive. There is obviously more undeserved misery among the lower classes than there is humanity in the higher ones.
Too many politicians seem to be those of clumsy ambition who believe they must impose their will on others. Societal issues like fair tax policies, expanding voting rights, opposing racial injustice and reducing health care costs are of secondary importance to attaining and maintaining personal power and re-election.
DALE STAPLETON
Grand Junction