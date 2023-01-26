During the past couple of years hunters, anglers, outdoor recreationists and other public lands advocates have had a bit of a respite from the never-ending efforts by some politicians (and others) to wrest control of our shared public lands estate from all of us to hand over to, first, the states and then, inevitably, private interests, ultimately to be turned over to myopic profiteers looking to fatten their already bulging bank accounts.
In an April 2017 Greeley Tribune op-ed, I quoted Petersen’s Hunting editor in chief, Mike Schoby, who said, “The real reason politicians lobby to get their hands on federal lands is not to better manage it for hunters (don’t kid yourself: your hunting opportunities are not even on their radar), but to rape and pillage it before selling it off to wealthy corporations that donate heavily to their campaigns.” For the most part these efforts have been thwarted, but bad ideas never die.
On Jan. 3, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives convened the 118th Congress following midterm elections where Republicans narrowly flipped the chamber, despite predictions of a “red wave.” “The new majority kicked off a slow and theatrical start with a now-notorious string of votes to choose the Speaker of the House — the longest series of such votes since before the Civil War,” explained Kaden McArthur, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) Government Relations Manager. “After 15 ballots over the course of four days, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was elected speaker following concessions to conservative members of the Republican caucus.”
Then, promptly and unfortunately, Republicans approved new House rules making it easier for lawmakers to cede federal public lands to state and local governments. House Republicans instituted a similar rule in 2017 after securing a majority. Three weeks later, Republicans from western states introduced legislation that would have ceded 3 million acres of federal public lands to states.
With the 118th Congress underway, we are working to thwart any efforts/legislation that threaten our wild public lands, waters, wildlife and the future of our hunting and fishing traditions. For additional information visit BHA’s action center.
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, co-chairman
Letter from GOP chair not worthy of printing
I can’t believe you actually printed Mesa County GOP Chair Kevin McCarney’s letter om Jan. 24 that was full of wild, unsubstantiated innuendos about President Biden.
It was the equivalent of “When did you stop beating your wife?” style of writing, and unworthy of the ink and paper, the cost of your web hosting and the pocketbooks of your subscribers.
ANNE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
The difference between Biden, Pence and Trump
After reading Kevin McCarney’s letter, I burst out laughing. Low and behold. Former Vice President Pence had classified documents in his Indiana home. Note that both Pence and Biden came forth with the info, while former President Trump was involved in protracted “negotiations” to return items he removed from the White House that included classified documents.
Note that the two former vice presidents came forward and cooperated with no negotiations required. Notice no hue and cry to “lock him up!” I will not be surprised if all the living former presidents start checking their files.
LUKE BRADSHAW
Grand Junction
Imagine what St. Mary’s profits could do here
From your Jan. 19 article on hospital profits, “‘Profits from St. Mary’s Hospital, like all Intermountain hospitals, are invested in the communities we serve,’ said hospital President Bryan Johnson.
Some stories don’t change, never mind the facts. Since 2009, St. Mary’s tax returns show more than $435 million being sent by St. Mary’s to SCL Heath, a Kansas corporation and the owner of St. Mary’s. The most sent in one year was 2020, when $106 million left our community.
I can only imagine what that kind of money could have done here to further St. Mary’s mission of “improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.”