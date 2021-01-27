Republicans must accept responsibility for Trump
As I read the editorial page on inauguration day, it occurred to me that Republicans just don’t seem to get it. Once again, they demonstrate their disconnect with reality, the truth, and seem to have an incredibly short memory.
Democrats have not picked on the poor little ex-president for the last four years; they’re just pushing justice and punishment where it’s deserved. This little man asked for everything he got and is about to get in his future. He seemed to think and clearly demonstrated that he was above the law, or so he thought.
For those of us who pay attention and stay informed, we seek our news and information from credible sources. We knew well before 2016 what we’d get if this man won the election. His résumé, reputation, and offensive manners preceded him. Most Democrats knew this was a dangerous man and he should not have been allowed to get nominated in the first place. We smelled a rat.
When 20-plus women come forward with their own story of being sexually harassed or violated, we took note. We were appalled by the audio where he describes what he does if he sees a beautiful woman. We listened closely to his rhetoric previous to 2016 and his relentless attack on President Obama. We observed his questionable failures in business and his propensity to stiff contractors. We paid attention to the pandering at his rallies. We watched his tweets. We were concerned when he refused to divulge his tax returns. The list goes on and on and this was all before his inauguration in 2016.
So, my fellow deluded Americans, Democrats had and have good reason to investigate this man. Russian collusion doesn’t see so far fetched now does it? The “perfect” phone call to the Ukraine doesn’t seem so absurd after listening to this Mob Boss call asking to find votes. It’s unfortunate that we have to wait five years to hear even more about his tenure — if he didn’t destroy his own history.
If all of us are serious about healing this fine nation, then Republicans need to stop this ridiculous spin to everything. Stop painting targets on our backs. Stop demonizing everything liberal. Stop working against us at every opportunity. Accept responsibility. You stood by and watched the decline and did nothing. We’ve seen what it will cost us haven’t we?
JEFF COOK
Fruita
Poet recites an instant classic during Biden’s inauguration
Unity. Isn’t that what most of us say we want? OK, so whether some people scorned the inauguration or weren’t able to watch or simply weren’t interested, someone amazing came to the podium that day. A 22-year-old woman recited her poem.
No matter if one hates poetry, or can’t bear a unifying word or simply isn’t interested, this song, this document is historical and important.
That I cried while watching her recitation and continue to cry while reading it, doesn’t matter. I also cry during the national anthem. Maybe this work of art is equally important. An evolution of our founder’s promise. Maybe it should go to the National Archives to sit next to the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble of the Constitution to display how our history can respond to difficult national actions.
We are approaching our 300th anniversary though I and many of us won’t be here in 2076. But this poem could be a rededication to what our founders began, knowing that they could only wish for a future beyond the context of their own time. I believe it is historically important to be inserted within the continuing effort of living up to what our founders risked their lives to produce.
I would encourage people to watch it, read it, and grasp the profound beauty and dedication of it. I was not the only one simply stunned by it. The poem is called “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman. We need her magnificent unifying words.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction
Giving Boebert coverage amounts to free publicity
It’s a little alarming to see Lauren Boebert grabbing headlines so often for her outrageous and possibly illegal activities. Has the press forgotten how their fascination with a presidential candidate and his sensational behavior drove the news cycle? He was rewarded with millions of dollars of free publicity and eventually the presidency. Don’t let this happen again.
Ms. Boebert is as unqualified as her role model. Her antics in Congress have overshadowed other experienced lawmakers who have also been elected to represent Colorado.
SANDRA OLSON
Grand Junction
‘Very senior citizen’ had no troubles getting vaccinated
Kudos to Mesa County Public Health for the vaccination experience. As a very senior senior citizen, I had no problem scheduling the appointment. Registration was simple and quick. I walked into the room for the shot, and a nice lady had me sit down. She swabbed my arm and made the painless injection. I waited 15 minutes, as recommended, and left. About 25 minutes total!
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction