Want politicians who serve constituents not donors
My father, a WWll veteran, bloodied at Anzio and Salerno, claimed to be a lifelong Republican. Quizzing him about sometimes voting for Democrats, he said competence trumps party. Big or small, it’s honest and competent government that matters. This is patriotism. So I’ve always marveled at politicians who hold reelection above the interests of their constituents.
It is a pretty good gig for federal office holders making $174,000. And there are lots of perks. You get to bargain with lobbyists and guarantee your job security, for example. Reduce your wealthy donors’ tax liabilities and they will finance your reelection.
A case in point, the U.S. is the only country on earth that has a significant portion of their population that denies climate disruptions. Exxon spends billions to promote the nonsense that our changing climate is not about burning fossil fuels. So they finance politicians and Exxon gets to poison our planet, while the rest of us get screwed and will, ultimately, suffer the consequences and pick up the tab as well.
In my college days, politicians seemed no less supplicant to power and riches, but the parties both had significant left, right and moderate members so voters tended to vote split tickets and things got done. No more.
Gerrymandering and an outsized voice for the wealthy have brought us here and, since we voters are too disengaged to vote in the primaries, this is our responsibility to fix. So vote. Vote for competence. Your interests are not the same as the uber-wealthy. “Safe” congressional seats push the extremes to the fore and I, for one, have had my fill of unfit, hyper-partisans like Lauren Boebert and Tina Peters. Vote. My father sacrificed everything for his country. I expect politicians to risk their job to respect their country more than their financiers.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Pharmaceutical industry lobbying is out of control
Big pharma is now giving lots of money to our senators and representatives to pass legislation to prevent Americans from being able to purchase medications from pharmacies in Canada for drastically reduced prices.
Many Americans like myself are retired and on fixed incomes. Let me tell you about my experience. I have type 2 diabetes and heart disease and was prescribed Jardiance. Through my Medicare supplement it costs $650 for 30 pills. So I contacted a Canadian pharmacy and I was able to get a 90-day supply for $144. What is wrong with this picture?
Big pharma is out of control and your elected officials do not care as long as they are paid off.
MARK MILES
Grand Junction
Colorado ecosystem better off without big cat hunting
Senate Bill 31 was recently introduced and I’m asking Colorado state legislators to share my support and to thank the bill’s sponsors: Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Joann Ginal and Representatives Monica Duran and Judy Amabile.
S.B. 31 will put an end to the needless slaughter of mountain lions, lynx and bobcats by trophy hunters. These iconic species are worth far more alive. The money raised from hunting fees pales in comparison the value they bring to the tourist industry. Not to mention the intrinsic value of their worth to the Colorado ecosystems.
There is no scientifically sound reason to trophy hunt Colorado’s wild cats — these native carnivores manage their own populations just fine without human interference. Unlike deer or elk who depend on native carnivores to keep their populations in check and reduce the spread of disease, wild cats are limited by food availability, territory and other environmental factors. Simply put, Colorado’s wildlife is much better off if we protect wild cats from trophy hunting.
CLAUDIA LIFTON
Denver
For gun rights, but not for gun stupidity
In regard to Rep. Lauren Boebert, I noticed the other night on the 5 p.m. news that she was “as they said in the old days packing a gun hanging low on your right hip.”
Not impressive! I’m all for gun rights, but we don’t need you to display stupidity!
TOM SEIB
Grand Junction