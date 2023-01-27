Orchard Mesa isn’t really remote, come and see
Orchard Mesa (and the pool) have been in the news lately, as well as being the subject of several letters to the editor. Some of these articles and letters make the area seem somewhat remote. I have not found that to be so.
I live north of Patterson Road east of 29 Road. I find there are several restaurants, a wonderful produce stand, our veterinarian and the beautiful Eagle Rim Park that are all worthy destinations in Orchard Mesa.
May I recommend an enjoyable and educational field trip? Proceed south on 29 Road and turn west on Unaweep Avenue. Continue west past the entrance to the produce stand until you reach Orchard Mesa Middle School and the community swimming pool, turn north again on 27 3/8 Road until you reach Eagle Rim Park. Get out of your vehicle and enjoy dramatic vistas from the Colorado River bluffs.
After this stop, return to Unaweep Avenue and proceed west to the junction with US 50 which turns into 5th Street. Continue north into downtown Grand Junction and pick one of our good restaurants and enjoy a nice lunch.
I believe this outing will provide both a sense of relative distances and enjoyment.
DAVID AUSTIN
Grand Junction
Unintended consequences of Colorado plastic bag law
About a week after the New Year, it was time to go grocery shopping. With my cloth shopping bags in hand and my collection of “plastic” bags, I entered the 24 Road City Market only to find the recycle bin was gone. Behind me was a lady in the same predicament. When we asked what happened, we were told that City Market no longer recycles plastic bags due to the new regulations that went into effect the first of the year. When I asked a manager why the change, I did not get a clear explanation.
HB21-1162 Management of Plastic products prohibits stores and retail food establishments, on and after Jan. 1, 2024, from providing free single-use plastic carryout bags to customers. Currently local governments cannot require or ban the use of or sale of specific plastic materials or products. On and after July 1, 2024, a local government may enact, implement, or enforce an ordinance, resolution, rule, or charter provision that is as stringent as or more stringent than the requirements set forth in the act. Plastic “bags” are made from plastic film, this includes the banned shopping bags, as well as frozen food bags, bags from breakfast cereals, frozen chicken bags, lunch meat resealable bags... as well as that plastic cover on your frozen pizza.
We know that plastic bags are recyclable, but is not well understood that plastic film is too. Plastic bags and film are both made from polyethylene. It begins as ethylene extracted from natural gas or oil. It then is treated to become a polymer or long chained molecule that can be produced in flexible sheets. Plastic bags are made out of this film defined as less that 10 mil thick.
I have been a loyal customer of City Market for more than 35 years, even before it was taken over by Kroger Foods. Back then, I was also a environmental consultant on several of their projects, including the old downtown store that was recently torn down. I suspect that this is a corporate decision that originated elsewhere. It also appears that this current legislation has as unattended consequences that our Legislature had not foreseen. As far as my recycling habits, I will now take my plastic bags to Safeway, who for now, still recycle plastic bags.
FRANK NEMANICH
Grand Junction
Why would a six-year-old want to shoot anyone?
There are two dire warnings from the kindergartner trying to kill his teacher. The first will get all the attention, how to keep kids from getting guns, but the second goes far deeper. How does a kindergartner want to shoot to kill? Only because America has become saturated with anger, and its result, violence. Mass killings (four shot) happen twice a day, every day. Almost 49,000 people died of gun violence last year. In Japan in 2021 there were ten shootings (Mafia) and one person died. New Zealand the same. England had 35 gun killings.
We must face the fact that there is something rotten in the state of America. Rage not only has destroyed many grieving families, but it also threatens the body politic. We came close on Jan. 6 two years ago. Trump’s core card was to attack, lash out, vilify, and stir up anger whenever, wherever. He rode rage all the way to power (and to the bank). He didn’t need a platform; hate did just fine, and still does. Trump is just a symptom of a deep national neurosis.
America’s COVID pandemic is hopefully waning. How long will the plague of violence “hang” around? Think maybe the six-shooter will open our eyes? Don’t count on it
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade