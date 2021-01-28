We’ll be stronger when unions regain power
As more freedoms are taken away from Americans, we must look to the vanguard of freedom — unions — to return us to greatness.
Over a generation, the freedoms unions helped bring — fair wages, the 40-hour work week, weekends, worker safety — all have been chipped away. Far too many Americans are working more and getting paid less. More time at work, takes away our ability to truly pursue happiness.
Americans have been presented with these obstacles before. The kings and lords of old have returned, now masquerading as the likes of Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. More power is being held in fewer hands. In their sights are small businesses and workers. As we look at our old advisory in a new age, we must work together to fight for our freedom. The American ideal is based on collective power. It has always been “We the People” and unions put those words into actions. Daily, members advocate for more control of their lives. They fight for life through better health care, liberty through an honest wage, and pursuit of happiness by having time off to enjoy their lives.
The powers that be have been successful at painting a distorted picture of unions, but understand this, their fight is for liberty and justice for all.
NICK ALLAN
Grand Junction
We need to better understand true costs of our oil economy
The Wyoming report on the economic effects of oil and gas moratoriums on public lands, may not be the best resource for a fair economic impact comparison for Colorado and the Western Slope.
I know Wyoming has a higher severance tax and likely benefits more from oil and gas production. I would appreciate a breakdown of how western Colorado depends on the oil and gas income, and how a loss will affect schools and small businesses. I am lazy, but would like easy-to-understand economic details. Fossil fuel production is diminishing anyway with competition from cheaper sources of green energy.
It is past time to include the negative effects of our fossil fuel lifestyles when equating the benefits of our fossil fuel economy. Shouldn’t we consider taking advantage of our sunshine, and practice carbon sequestration in agriculture so that we have water in the coming years? I appreciate the many products and energy from fossil fuels, but we should be leaders in a new energy economy and stewards of our environment. I believe it will create jobs and sustain our fragile hold of a city in a desert.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction