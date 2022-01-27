Include less bias in news reporting on county clerk
As a relatively new subscriber to The Daily Sentinel (about 2 years), I like the convenience of a delivered daily newspaper for current events and I’m fine with the Monday and Tuesday online editions.
However, I’m frustrated by what appears to be a distinctive bias of your editorial board and writers that often accompanies front-page news. Isn’t journalistic excellence achieved by thorough factual coverage without prejudice, unlike social media posts or television commentary? I prefer the opinions of writers to be restricted to the editorial page or opinion articles, instead of being infused into general reporting.
For example, I consider myself a neutral observer regarding the Tina Peters saga. I’m curious about the outcome of the pending multi-agency investigations that are planned but not yet complete. Yet it seems to me that the Sentinel has already tried and convicted this person.
Further, the editorial in the Wednesday, Jan. 26 Daily Sentinel describing Peters as a “rogue clerk” appears to be “cart-before-the-horse” writing as the editors, like the general public, are not yet privy to the factual outcome of any investigations. I appreciate the Sentinel, but I would value it more if it didn’t carry such obvious bias in general reporting.
MARY BETH GILLIGAN
Clifton
Recall of county clerk would be successful today
Of course Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters rejected a reasonable offer from the Secretary of State — Tina Peters is not reasonable.
The original 2020 recall attempt would probably pass with flying colors today, but it is unfortunate that the lazy Mesa County voters couldn’t be bothered to pay attention when 574 ballots were left uncounted. After the missing ballots were found, the vote results were not revised, votes were just ignored because they would not have changed the outcome. That excuse missed the point — all votes are supposed to count whether they would change an outcome or not.
Peters has violated the trust of the voters repeatedly and it was too generous of the Secretary of State to make any offer at all. Scott Gessler’s dog whistle response referencing “radical” and “most left-wing” Secretary of State is typical. It completely ignores the facts and just goes to attack mode. Hopefully the grand jury will focus on the facts.
DAVID PEEL
Grand Junction
Can the U.S. survive with so much willful ignorance?
According to recent polling, 59% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. That is a large percentage of the American population.
If someone truly believes this, I can understand their anger and disgust with Democrats and their sympathy with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. However, it seems they also must choose willful ignorance to believe such a statement. And if they’re willing to believe the Big Lie, what else are they willing to believe?
Should I feel sorry for someone who believes such a falsehood? Should I just resign myself and say that everyone has a right to their own beliefs? I know it is a waste of time to present facts, to try to change their minds. At the moment, I don’t feel sympathy for them — I feel anger and frustration. I think they are ruining our country. And I can feel anger at the other 41% of Republicans — the ones who know the election was valid — for not speaking up to their peers. The very few that do are demonized.
Growing up, I was worried about outside forces threatening America — the USSR, communism, nuclear war. Now I realize our biggest threat is that so many Americans are choosing to be willfully ignorant. Will the United States survive?
PETER WESTCOTT
Carbondale
Marc Thiessen is wrong to blame the media
We all should be troubled by Marc Thiessen’s column on Tuesday, Jan. 11, where he claims the media has failed in bringing truth to the public.
He says, “ ... more than 70% of Republicans still believe Trump’s claims that the election was stolen ...” and that (belief) is the media’s failure!
I suggest The Daily Sentinel drop Thiessen as an unqualified columnist. If he cannot find the truth in the media’s coverage and cannot report the truth, then he must go. This newspaper and credible journalists, reporters and newscasters everywhere all report that Trump’s claims are bogus — false, lies, untrue — and without any credible evidence. There is no media failure on this issue.
Thiessen does not qualify to appear any longer in the pages of The Daily Sentinel. Your readers deserve better.
DICK ARNOLD
Grand Junction