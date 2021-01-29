‘Puffing’ contributes to polluted winter air
The Mesa County Sheriff department’s new contest to discourage “puffing” sends the wrong message.
Puffing causes unnecessary pollution, filling your neighborhood with exhaust fumes in the morning when the cold temperatures keep pollutants closer to the ground. Dress a little warmer, go out and start your car, scrape your windshield and drive slower for the first few miles. Not only will you cut down on pollution, but you eliminate the opportunity for thieves to steal your vehicle.
Awarding a prize of an automatic starter just encourages more pollution. Your neighbors will thank you for NOT leaving your car running. Have we all become so soft that we can’t stand a little bit of cold? Buck up, Grand Junction! Our winter air inversions are not the time to add more pollution to the atmosphere.
KRISTEN WINN
Grand Junction
Vaccine information difficult to navigate for seniors
I am over 75 and my husband is over 80. We have been trying to get our COVID vaccines. We got on the Mesa County Public Health site over three weeks ago and signed up and they say thank you for your interest. We just found out today that City Market is also giving shots, but no appointments available. Also no information as to how to get appointments.
Surely there is a better way to get information to people and keep them advised as to what is going on. The paper says that Mesa County is giving Phase 1B shots, but to whom or how do we find out and how to get an appointment? The phone number given in the paper is automated and just gives the website to sign up. There is no way to leave a message to get a call back. The numbers given for Mesa County Public Health in the phone book are also automated and give information as of Jan. 1. We are very frustrated as I am sure a lot of people are.
The system put in place is very difficult for the elderly or those not computer savvy. It would have been nice to be able to talk to a human being or at least leave a number for a call back. We need better info and soon. Help for all of us over 70 is needed.
JENNIE CAMPBELL
Grand Junction
Increasing demand is the reason for higher gas prices
Only six days into President Biden’s refreshing new presidency and Patricia Ohlrich is already sniping at him (“Thank you, Mr. President,” Jan. 26) grousing about a 10-cent (4.3 percent) increase in the price of gasoline.
In fact, Ohlrich should better-appreciate that modest increase in gas prices — because it reflects increasing demand for gasoline (as our economy starts recovering from Trump’s coronavirus-near-Depression) and rising confidence among oil futures traders that Biden’s recovery efforts will succeed.
Moreover, a modest increase in gasoline prices is a small price to pay to be rid of the most mendacious, incompetent, and seditious president in U.S. history (Glenn Kessler, Washington Post, “Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years,” Jan. 24).
Among the Trumpian falsehoods that Ohlrich has apparently swallowed is the lie that the U.S. achieved “self-sufficiency in oil and gas” under Trump — but which Biden is already “ending.” Rather, as a result of the energy boom that began under President Obama in 2010, the U.S. is now self-sufficient as to natural gas, and became the world’s largest producer of crude oil in 2018. Nevertheless, immediately prior to the pandemic, the U.S. was still importing 7 million barrels of crude oil per day (plus 1 million bpd of refined products) to meet its demand for 20 million bpd. That 40 percent dependence on imports is not “self-sufficiency” (DH, “Fact Check: US not fully energy independent, yet,” Jan. 9, 2020).
Likewise contrary to Ohlrich’s confabulation, average gasoline prices will not “soon be $4 a gallon,” but are expected to rise to $2.42 per gallon in 2021 — an increase of about 11.5% (OilPrice.com, “US Gasoline Prices To Rise On Stronger Economy, Higher Demand,” Jan. 25).
Similarly jaundiced is Ohlrich’s out-of-context misrepresentation of Biden’s Secretary of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg’s “other jobs” comment, whereby he suggested that those losing temporary jobs due to cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline (Forbes, “Biden’s Keystone XL Decision Signals New Normal For U.S. Pipelines,” Jan. 23) would find “other” more permanent high-paying jobs among the 18.6 million new jobs to be created by Biden’s proposed investments in infrastructure (Investopedia, “Biden’s Jobs and Infrastructure Plans,” Nov.11, 2020)
Thus, “the plight of (even disinformed) Americans” like Ohlrich remains central to Biden’s “Democratic Party agenda.”
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction