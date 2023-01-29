An idea to make all of our schools safer for students
Hello all, my name is Tristan Francis, a student at Fruita Monument High School. I am a junior this year. I have an idea of something that would greatly improve the safety of kids in school in District 51 and even statewide.
As a kid who has sat in more than 20 lockdown drills over the years I’ve been in school, I was thinking there are a couple of simple changes that would greatly make schools a safer place. There are lots of windows in all of the schools I have visited across D5,1 including Rimrock Elementary, Shelledy Elementary, Fruita Middle School, Redlands Middle School and Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade and Central high schools. These are the schools I’ve personally been to and noticed the massive amounts of windows. I know that you have all heard about the school shootings, especially the ones here in Colorado and the recent events of Texas. I believe that you could make schools a lot safer by replacing, at minimum, the major access windows with bulletproof glass.
What’s stopping a gunman from shooting those windows and having easy access wherever they like? All I want to do is create a safer place and experience for the future generations so that they can feel safe in schools and not worry about what could happen.
TRISTAN FRANCIS
Fruita
What the 2nd Amendment is really there to protect
The Second Amendment reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Translated into modern American it is something like “Citizens who are well-trained and well-equipped, are necessary for the safety of a free nation, the right of each person to own and carry weapons, shall not be even slightly restricted.”
The 2nd Amendment is not about “hunting” or even “self-defense,” although those things are included. It’s a political right, like “free speech” and stands in direct opposition to the goals of tyrants.
The “well regulated” is an 18th century phrase, which has been bastardized in the late 19th and 20th centuries, but if you look up Dr. Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary, or read the Heller or Bruen Supreme Court Decisions, you’ll see that I have it right.
The first “gun control” laws in the U.S. were to keep slaves from owning weapons. The Democrat Party has “evolved” since its slave-owning and KKK days, to include all people not members of their “elite” in the same category that was reserved for people with the wrong skin color.
Most people make decisions based on their personal experience. So a safe, happy, compassionate person might be easily convinced that guns are “evil” and like all other “dangerous objects,” ought to be removed from our playpen.
Unfortunately, there is a very small, but extremely evil group, the people who the 2nd Amendment is designed to protect us against, who absolutely want to disarm the peasants. These people will tell any lie or produce any obfuscation to achieve their goal of dominance. And the nice compassionate people in the first group are the “cannon fodder” for the anti-gun campaigns.
“Assault Weapons,” “high capacity,” “military-style,” “machine-gun,” and even the conflation of “semi-automatic” with “automatic” are all word games to confuse and manipulate the compassionate and semi-literate. The end game is total domination and the total elimination of your power and rights, and a lot of us won’t figure that out until it is way too late.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Rep. Boebert deserves more of our appreciation
I am consistently amazed at the vitriol aimed at Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Other than the fact that her detractors are more mentally and verbally challenged than she, I cannot understand what they have to complain about. For example, consider these five sentences quoted from her latest online letter to her constituents:
“As promised, the first bill I voted on in the 118th Congress was to defund the Democrats’ 87,000 new IRS agents. It passed with unanimous Republican support. The bill was two pages not thousands, it had one subject, and zero earmarks. Promises made, promises kept. That’s conservative governance at its finest: more freedom, less government — and we are just getting started.”
If necessary, re-read the third sentence and ask yourself, “How could legislation of that length, that format, and that effectiveness could be produced in the House of Representatives?” The truthful answer to that question will indicate why Congresswoman Boebert deserves more, not less, of our respect and appreciation.
MERLE MILLER
Grand Junction