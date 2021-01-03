Officials must do more to get vaccines in arms
I have been dismayed about the lack of clarity, delay and confusion regarding the rollout of vaccines for COVID here in Mesa County and the State of Colorado.
In the Jan. 2, 2020 article that pertained to Mesa County, the number of persons that have received the vaccine (1,580) vs. the number of vaccines on hand (6,825) here in Mesa County makes me want to ask why only 24% if the vaccines have been administered. I went to the health department and asked why and the young person said we don’t have a nurse at this time! Well, that may have not been the correct answer but it was the answer I received.
I also listened to two of Gov. Polis’s TV interviews about the same problem and was not impressed with his answers as his answers were similar to the no nurse statement. In other words, he hasn’t risen to the level of a competent chief executive capable of leading by utilizing the resources Colorado has during this pandemic. He should activate the National Guard to help, He should lead, not provide excuses. Vaccines sitting unused in our state with people dying is inexcusable.
There are, I am sure, procedures that have to be followed but every day we keep the vaccines in the bottles instead of someone’s arm is a potential death sentence or hospitalization for some unlucky person.
In the county health department’s case, I would encourage the director to ask for an emergency supplemental from the county commissioners to hire temporary staff to administer the vaccines more rapidly. I cannot imagine the request being refused. It is not like he would be asking for money to fill a pot hole, rather to save countless hospitalizations and deaths.
We have vaccines here in Grand Junction and, Gov Polis said we have a large number not used at the state level and will receive even more Monday and Tuesday from the federal government to be shipped out to local communities. To what end if the vaccines sit in the coolers?
We must dramatically step it up and vaccinate people here in the county and state. To do otherwise in this case equals more sickness and death.
JOHN CROUCH
Grand Junction
Connecticut visitor had clear-headed insights
After reading James O’Malley’s response to Ms. Laura Raymond’s comments of Dec. 31, I thought his argument might have carried more weight had he not used the tiresome epithet “snowflake.” That set a tone difficult to disregard. Additionally, invoking the Bill of Rights (a freedom we all three employ in writing these letters) is, in my mind, unseemly jingoism.
I’ve often thought there should be a commensurate “Bill of Personal and Societal Responsibilities” to accompany that Bill of Rights we all enjoy. The virus doesn’t care about your politics, doesn’t take note of your sex or skin color, cares not about your religious affiliation, or your “tribe.” Having family members who are front line in COVID care delivery at St. Marys Hospital, I am affronted by the simple arrogance I see at times in our community. I am a longtime resident of Mesa County, and the protocol suggested by Jeff Kuhr and our public health department is an easy, responsible buy-in to keep our community safe. I fear we are deserving of Ms. Raymond’s criticism. So, where Mr. O’Malley would send her home to Connecticut for being outspoken, I find her insights clear-headed, and I invite her to stay.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
If COVID relief is ‘socialism for rich,’ what was the tax cut?
Since the Reagan era, the GOP has justified tax breaks for the rich with the “trickle-down effect” tag line. Now, because there may be some wealthier recipients of the $2,000 COVID relief payments, Sen. Mitch McConnell calls this stimulus plan socialism for the rich. I struggle with the irony here.
BOB ROUKEMA
Palisade