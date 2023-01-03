Now is the time to take action to fix our poor air
My older brother has struggled with asthma his entire life. When I was young, it was disturbing to watch him struggle to take deep breaths at times, and I felt helpless watching. My family eventually moved to a smaller city and we saw a decrease in the effects that big-city smog and other types of air pollution had on him.
As communities across the country continue to experience growth, air quality keeps degrading to an alarming point. And with our current economy, most families face difficulties when it comes to protecting the health of their kids, grandparents, and family members with chronic diseases.
Air quality has been a struggle in Colorado with consistent failures to curb ozone pollution — our state’s worst air quality problem. That includes the Western Slope, where according to the American Lung Association, Mesa County faces poor air quality for ozone.
The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission met last week to set a plan to improve Colorado’s air. Although they settled on an ozone plan that will not meet federal standards, they are committed to doing more to achieve this important goal in the next year.
Much more work is needed to tackle the ozone crisis. We can no longer stand by while high levels of ozone harm the health of all Coloradans, particularly children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with chronic diseases, like my brother. The time to act is now.
COLT CARAVALHO
Grand Junction
I don’t want my tax dollars used to regulate crypto
Cryptocurrency is a figment of fertile imaginations. It was conceptualized as a way to allow an international currency to flow freely with no political borders. A means to buy and sell goods with no governmental regulations or restrictions. It has no visible tangible being. It is an invisible made-up “token coin” that cannot be physically seen or touched. It is not backed by any world currency and is unregulated by any political entity. Its only value is what you can convince someone else to give you for your token ownership. The amount of computing power to produce and transfer cryptocurrency is staggering. Explain how this huge expenditure of electricity helps climate change in any way.
Crypto has been hawked by well-known names in business, sports and politics. Names such as Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, from the TV show Shark Tank, Tom Brady of NFL fame, and Senator Cynthia Lummis, junior senator from Wyoming. Please note that Warren Buffett was not listed. Why? Because he calls out crypto for what it is — a worthless scam with no tangible goods or government currency backing its value.
As celebrities hawked these crypto companies, many average citizens invested their savings with promises of unlimited future wealth. As the crypto market continues to implode, the lawsuits have started and pleadings are made to Washington D.C. for regulation and demands that the FDIC insure crypto losses. Whatever happened to the original concept of a currency free of governmental regulation? What are the politicians going to regulate, an apparition that is, more often than not, used globally for the transfer of drug money and international money laundering? How do you regulate a product available to every country in the world, including many bad players? Russia is presently using crypto to bypass world restrictions on products available to them.
Cryptocurrency does not need any regulation from Washington. Why should any of my tax dollars be expended on regulation? Let those that wish to believe and play in this international market do so at their own peril. After all, people have the right to lose or make their money in that market just like they do in the stock market and casinos. As Kevin O’Leary would say to those seeking investment on Shark Tank, “I wish you the best, this is just not an investment for me.”