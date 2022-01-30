Fruita development was opposed for many reasons
I write to correct the characterization of public comments in your recent article about developers withdrawing the Dwell PUD/Rezoning application. Many thoughtful, valid objections to the Dwell plans were made and they weren’t about crime.
The plan would have packed in 37 houses into a five acre parcel that included a one acre park. So, 37 houses in just under four acres. This density was compounded by extreme height differentials. All the houses adjacent to proposed Dwell houses are single story, roughly 16 feet at peak height. Dwell plans were for 35-foot buildings — higher than any building in downtown Fruita. Naturally, neighbors opposed this.
Developers were encouraged to “feather” the heights of perimeter buildings to correspond to surrounding homes. They wouldn’t budge. Primarily the plan was opposed for incompatibility with surrounding homes, privacy impact of tall buildings looming over family backyards, patios and bedroom windows, respect for property rights of established homeowners, and concern about safety of those who might live in Dwell, due to traffic, parking, limited sidewalks and fire risks.
When developers work with surrounding homeowners, better outcomes will be forged.
LISA WOLF JOHNSON
Fruita
Administration should act to stop killing of wolves
The recent news that 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park have been killed by hunters and trappers is heartbreaking evidence of the need for the Department of the Interior to finally act and protect these wolves as senators, congresspeople, scientists, a former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Tribal leaders and activists have been imploring them to do.
Hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park using bait and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area to their deaths. In Montana, they can kill as many as 20 wolves each (10 by gun and 10 by trap). In Idaho there is no limit.
The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and must act before it gets worse.
In August, Dan Ashe (the former Director of the USFWS under President Obama) wrote a Washington Post op-ed urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves as permitted under the Endangered Species Act. Ashe outlined exactly why she should act and under what authority.
To date, President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored the former USFWS director and his pleas to act. He followed up in December with a letter signed by directors of zoos and aquariums in his role as CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. This also has been ignored by Biden and Haaland.
We learned last year that Secretary Haaland has twice opted out of scheduled meetings with Tribal leaders seeking to speak with her in support of re-listing gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act and engaging in Tribal consultations before any future policy decisions are made.
Secretary Haaland and President Biden owe the country better. Secretary Haaland is entrusted with the caretaking of our natural spaces and the species that live in them. She is not living up to that mandate.
Please join me in writing to the Department of Interior at doi.gov and ask that Secretary Haaland finally act to stop this unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies before it is too late. It took our nation decades to bring these wolves back. Idaho and Montana can destroy this progress in just months, if the Biden Administration continues to ignore them.
KATHRYN CHRISTIAN
Grand Junction
Why restrict discussion of the Holocaust?
If you analyze the totality of our species’ inhumanity to man it becomes apparent that singling out just one ethnic, religious or racial group to blame is meaningless because when you look at this totality through the lens of history it becomes apparent every group has been part of the problem.
Singling out just one group to be sensitive about misses the totality of reality and just creates a lot of disharmony.
What is the 2021 Tennessee law restricting discussion of the Holocaust (there have been many different genocides) and other examples of “unconscious bias” in public schools about? So much for Holocaust Remembrance Day. This state did give us one of the largest social, religious and legal brouhahas of the 20th century — the Scopes “Monkey” Trial. If it isn’t world history bothering overly sensitive people it’s science. Chill.
If you are unfamiliar with this defining event, the classic 1960s film Inherit the Wind is an entertaining two hours. Wikipedia has an article too.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen