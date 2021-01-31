Engineering partnership among Foster’s triumphs
The Grand Junction community and the state of Colorado are fortunate to have benefitted from Tim Foster’s tireless leadership of Colorado Mesa University for the past 17 years.
Together, we have collaborated with him in our roles as a fellow university president and the chair of the CU Board of Regents (as well as a previous member of the CMU board). We have found Tim to be someone who always has a sharp focus on the best interests of his students, campus, community and state.
We are proud of the many partnerships between CMU and CU, particularly our engineering partnership in which CMU students are taught by CU and CMU faculty in Grand Junction and earn a CU degree. The partnership greatly expands the highly skilled workforce Colorado needs.
Tim’s 17 successful years at the helm of CMU are testament to his deep dedication to advancing the campus and community. We know he has a way to go before his retirement date, but his many accomplishments will stand the test of time. Quite simply, he will leave CMU a considerably better place than he found it, which is a powerful legacy for any leader.
GLENN GALLEGOS
Chair, CU Board of Regents
Grand Junction
MARK KENNEDY
President, University of Colorado
Denver
U.S. Rep. Tim Foster has a nice ring to it
What’s best for the Grand Valley?
Rather than lament the looming retirement of Tim Foster, perhaps we can look on the bright side: CMU’s loss could be Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District gain.
Mr. Foster has plenty of time to gear up for the 2022 primary, which would then be followed by his successful bid to join the House of Representatives come the following November election.
His return to political life would surely benefit Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike. I have no doubt Mr. Foster is better qualified to address our nation’s most pressing issues — and those of the Western Slope — than our current representative. Furthermore, it would rid us of a representative who lives in a narrow world focused on guns and a very limited interpretation of constitutional liberties.
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction
Before Tim Foster joined CMU, he was a top-notch lawmaker
The front page article about Tim Foster was well-deserved. I have watched the Tim’s accomplishments over his decades of service in Mesa County. When I served on the state board of human services, I often flew to Denver and back with some wonderful, hard-working legislators. That group included Tim Foster (R), Dan Prinster (D), Tillie Bishop (R) and Gayle Berry (R). We amicably agreed and disagreed on state legislation and other issues. It was a privilege to see these legislators work together across party lines for the good of the people.
A large Grand Junction group worked hard to create a bill (SB194) to provide wrap-around services for children and youth in Mesa County. Our goal was to reduce the number of children entering the juvenile justice system and offer families help and services when needed. Mesa County did not have adequate providers/services for young people. Sending children to Denver for help resulted in considerable expense for the county and great heartache for families. Interagency cooperation, including parental input and involvement, was a radical idea. Tim was our champion and led the way through the legislative labyrinth.
Tim has proven that a leader can be direct and collaborative. CMU, as well as multiple individuals and causes have benefited from his vision and his work. I’m sure Tim won’t retire but he will repurpose. It will be exciting to see what is next in his life.
Congratulations Tim; you are appreciated.
SHIRL McGUIRE-BELDEN
Grand Junction