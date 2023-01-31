Who benefits from all the division and distrust?

Americans need to start asking who benefits from all the division, the distrust and lack of faith in government and elections, and chaos, gridlock and dysfunction in Washington. The answer is the wealthiest among us who own, run, and profit from corporations. Government is the only thing that can stand in their way in their obsessive quest to amass huge fortunes in any way they can and want to. Many of the things they would do would be harmful to average Americans, i.e, environmental pollution.