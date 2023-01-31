Americans need to start asking who benefits from all the division, the distrust and lack of faith in government and elections, and chaos, gridlock and dysfunction in Washington. The answer is the wealthiest among us who own, run, and profit from corporations. Government is the only thing that can stand in their way in their obsessive quest to amass huge fortunes in any way they can and want to. Many of the things they would do would be harmful to average Americans, i.e, environmental pollution.
So how to get Americans to support politicians they have bought and paid for with campaign funds? Establish think tanks that create talking points, narratives and identify wedge issues and use conservative media, which they own, to convince average Americans that liberals and Democrats are threats to things they hold dear.
One of those is freedom. Americans salivate like Pavlov’s dogs when they’re told someone is trying to take their freedom away. Conservative pundits made masks, vaccines and mandates an issue of freedom, costing thousands lives. What freedom means to the economic royalists is freedom to amass huge fortunes anyway they can and want to, regardless of the cost to average Americans. Consider what happened during the Trump administration when Republicans had total control. A huge tax cut that largely benefited those wealthy individuals and corporations, and the rollback of decades of environmental regulations that protect average Americans, but make doing business more costly for industries. Remember what Steve Bannon said the goal was — to “deconstruct the administrative state.”
There are always some among us who are “anti“ all kinds of things. Bannon is one. (Rep. Lauren) Boebert is another. I suspect we’re seeing why she did not make it through high school. They make the perfect foot soldiers for the wealthy and corporations. Those who blocked (House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy’s election as speaker don’t want to govern or solve problems. They want to investigate the federal government and be able to fire government officials. They don’t want the debt ceiling to be raised, shutting government down.
Consider that the first bill from Republicans in the House was to eliminate funding for the IRS that would give it more resources to go after high income individuals who otherwise get a pass because they have the lawyers and resources to fight the IRS. Of course, they convince average Americans the IRS will come after them instead.
RAY MATHIS
Grand Junction
We need to do better about getting along with others
In the indigenous American culture, they have decided that all Native Americans are warriors. Including their children.
There is no proving your skills, fighting in battles, using your weapons. All Native Americans are considered warriors.
This is due to the abuse of discrimination and prejudices they must endure.
We all have the ability to think about our actions, even if we think there is some genetic code that makes us feel differently. We can choose not to hate or to think less of a person because they are different from us.
There will soon be 10 billion of us on this planet; we are going to have to do better at getting along because there will be a never-ending supply of people to hate.
Can you hate that many people? Do you have the strength to think about who it is you hate, and why?
JAMES GILLIAM
Fruita
We should have better access to school gyms
Thanks for an excellent column in a recent Sunday’s paper. People in our neighborhood have resorted to placing portable basketball hoops on Ouray Avenue since the Lincoln Park School playground is locked.
When I was on the city council we appropriated extra money for the Chipeta school gym so that it could be enlarged for neighborhood use, but since then it has been locked and closed to the neighborhood.