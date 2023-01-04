A wonderful tribute to a ‘matter-of-fact’ man
Thank you Jay Seaton for sharing with us your wonderful tribute to your father, a “matter-of-fact” man.
DAVID ZOLLNER
Grand Junction
Why I am skeptical about the latest news on fusion
Recently there have been many glowing reports about progress on controlled fusion. They have been actively working on controlled fusion for 64 years (Sherwood project, etc.) without success.
The latest triumph they are reporting is from Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility, where they have finally produced more fusion energy than the laser input implosion energy. Other schemes have or are using magnetic confinement to achieve the compression and temperatures necessary for ignition. There have also been experiments using high explosives to attain fusion ignition but never got there. None of these methods have a path to steady energy production necessary for power production. When they achieve ignition, energy is produced so fast that the process basically explodes, thus shutting down further reactions. In weapons, the thermonuclear fusion quenches in less than a shake (one hundred millionth of a second).
When Fermi and his small crew (including my long-time boss Harold Agnew) built the Chicago fission pile (CP-1) they used a neutron absorbing control rod to regulate the power level of the reactor. They achieved this only four years after the discovery of fission in December of 1938. The power level of CP-1 was 0.25 watts, which is less than a night light. Using the control rod, they ran a power excursion clear up to the power of a light bulb (250 watts). Unfortunately, there is no fusion control rod.
Other points that are claimed is that the ocean contains the necessary fuel for fusion reactors. All fusion reactors are to use D-T fusion. While Deuterium exists in sea water, Tritium must be manufactured. The way Tritium is made is by exposing Lithium metal, which contains 7.5% Lithium 6, to neutrons in a fission reactor. The claim that fusion doesn’t product fission products is therefore a lie. They may claim that they will use the D-T fusion neutron to produce Tritium, but it only produces one neutron per fusion and thus cannot produce enough necessary Tritium. Fission produces about 2.5 neutrons per fission.
Steady state fusion reactors exist in great abundance in our galaxy in the form of stars, but require huge masses to work.
The Secretary of Energy has realistically stated that working fusion power reactors are decades away. I believe that any fusion power reactor is a pipe dream.
D.R. WORLTON
Grand Junction
Gas, heating prices more concerning than Boebert
I awoke this cold, brisk, morning in Grand Junction, hoping for some Christmas cheer. I headed out to the Maverick with Thor, my 12-pound dog, for my coffee and to pick up the Sentinel, for our usual 5 a.m. walk on Main Street. After making two laps on Main Street, I arrived home at 6:30 and opened my paper. Hoping to read cheerful stories of Christmas blessings to all, however, I read not one, not two, but three people upset with Rep. Boebert not standing during President Zelenskyy’s Congressional speech.
I can appreciate the fact that Ukraine was invaded and is fighting to defend their country. We have given them tens of billions of dollars of cash and equipment. This all should have happened before Russia invaded. Probably wouldn’t have happened then.
It does concern me that these three writers apparently want all people to stand and applaud on cue like they do in Russia, Iran, North Korea or China under fear you or your family will be killed. So let me ask the three writers — have they never watched a State of the Union speech? The party in opposition to the president rarely stands and applauds when the president is saying things they disagree with.
Did the three writers complain when Nancy Pelosi ripped President Trump’s speech on live TV while standing behind him? I doubt it. Which was preplanned, since Nancy would not have been able to rip a more than one-hour speech unless it had been pre-cut for her.
So maybe the three writers could concern themselves during this holiday season not with what Rep. Boebert did or did not do, but think about all the Grand Junction families suffering through high food prices, high gas prices and now increasing home heating prices. My last bill was $100 more then the previous — nearly double and the highest in my 10 years in my house. So instead of asking Rep. Boebert why she didn’t stand, ask every Congress person, Senator and our president what they are doing to fix the mess they created.
ROBERT PAUL
Grand Junction