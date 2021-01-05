Boebert’s representation is off to a dubious start
I don’t know which one I take more exception to: The Daily Sentinel editorial (“The case for Boebert’s gun”) or how Rep. Lauren Boebert joined other fellow Republicans to challenge the results of the 2020 election by refusing to accept Electoral College results.
I would like to remind The Daily Sentinel that Ms. Boebert is to represent all of the people in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and not just those who voted for her. I believe she received 51.4% of the votes cast, which means 48.6% didn’t vote for her. So, when she stands in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, who is she representing? Herself or all of the people in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District?
It is OK if Ms. Boebert wants the image of the “Wild Wild West” for her Rifle restaurant and that she wears a gun for personal protection. Personally, I think it is sad that she lives in a community that she fears for her safety. I was born and raised in the Grand Valley and, as a kid, I didn’t see people wearing guns on their hips. They got along with their neighbors.
So, maybe the editorial board needs to rethink their stance and care how folks across this great county will perceive COLORADANS. I believe in the Second Amendment “..the right of the people to keep and bear Arms...” but that doesn’t mean I want to live in the days of the Wild Wild West and I don’t want that to be the image for COLORADO, either.
Now, how many times do other states have to recount their votes and how many times do they have to defend their right for their votes to count? How many times do the courts have to dismiss lawsuits on the grounds that no actual evidence was presented to validate Trump’s claims of voter fraud? Why does Ms. Boebert believe she has the right to represent COLORADO as people who do not support the will of the U.S. citizens and accept their votes as counted?
If this is how she is going to govern and represent COLORADO’s 3rd District and if The Daily Sentinel supports that “self-styled” image to be represented in the U.S. Congress, then maybe my vote of DISSENT doesn’t count and only Republican votes count.
SHERRYL BUCKLEY
Grand Junction
Uphold the Constitution, not conspiracy theories
I am Jennie Sanchez, a U.S. citizen and registered voter in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. My ancestors were living in the United States when Mexico ceded our homeland to the United States.
In 1993, I was lead plaintiff in a voting rights lawsuit that won for Latinos in Colorado the ability to elect a state representative of their choice. (Sanchez v. Colorado, 97 F.3d 1303 (10th Cir. 1996), cert denied, 520 U.S. 1229 (1997).
Rep. Lauren Boebert is not the voice of Donald Trump. According to her oath of office, her obligation is to the Constitution of the United States.
I object to Boebert’s proposed action to contest the electoral certification on Jan. 6, 2021, as an undemocratic stunt; she is refusing to accept the legitimate voice of voters. President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election by 7 million legal votes. The courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, the Department of Homeland Security and Attorney General Barr, have verified that the Nov. 3 election was free and fair. Boebert’s refusal to accept the election results is not based on any credible information or expertise. I call on her to honor her oath and to abandon her selfish, false and undemocratic plan to disrupt the certification of the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.
JENNIE M. SANCHEZ
Center
Trump should be impeached for trying to nullify election
I support impeaching President Donald J. Trump a second time. His ongoing and deliberate actions to nullify an election with conspiracies and the threatening/coercive phone meeting with the Georgia Secretary of State cannot be dismissed. Mr. Trump has proven time and again he cannot be entrusted with the responsibilities of public office. If impeached AND CONVICTED, he would be ineligible to hold public office in the future. That is a fitting and necessary remedy for an individual who does not revere the office nor possess the integrity to uphold a solemn oath.
JACQUELYN DANSBY
Whitewater