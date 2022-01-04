Gratitude for medical professionals during crisis
Recently my husband and I were involved in a serious motor vehicle accident here in town. We had multiple critical injuries and were expertly and carefully packaged and transported to St. Mary’s. In the emergency room, many medical assistants, nurses and doctors were involved in stabilizing us. They did so with kindness and professionalism. The same is true of all our caregivers, nurses and doctors who continued to see us during our hospital stay. Their good spirits, compassion and stamina amazed me. Why?
Many of these same healthcare workers — at St. Mary’s and other facilities in the valley — have been on the front lines of this tidal wave of patients presenting with COVID for the last year and a half. The hospital has not been totally overwhelmed, however, our caregivers have been stretched thin. Watching many patients struggle and die takes a toll. So does the fact that many healthcare workers were out sick and some made the decision to retire early. Therefore, the workload heaped on those remaining increased. Healthcare workers don’t demand extra breaks if the work increases. They just buckle down, work harder and many times worry that they could have missed something — all adding to their stress.
How do I know?
I am on staff at St. Mary’s and my friends and colleagues work in the hospital. At times, patients (and families of patients) who have suffered severe COVID, and who have been expertly cared for by this beleaguered medical workforce, have been neither gracious nor grateful to those dedicated caregivers. That’s certainly disappointing and it does not happen too often.
So I know I speak for the majority of us patients who have sincere appreciation for the first responders and hospital staff who are hanging on and doing the work.
We appreciate that we would not be here without your dedication.
Please accept our heartfelt thanks.
BETSY LONGENECKER, MD
Grand Junction
Boebert should choose to be part of the solution
Lauren Boebert claims that if the Republicans take the majority in the House next November, she and other Republicans, will work across the aisles, like in the good old days that many fondly recall.
Remember Diane DeGette’s commentary a few weeks back? Many bipartisan bills, sponsored by a Democrat and a Republican, are being created all of the time. Many people are there to do the job they were elected to do.
Tired of the bickering and name calling? Please, and most respectfully, Lauren, look in the mirror. Choose. Do you want to be part of the problem or part of the solution?
Today is all we have; tomorrow is never promised. This is your moment to create your legacy and make improvements for your constituents.
CINDY ROBBINS
Grand Junction
Ranchers should be repaid for wolf depredations
The recent wolf depredation in northern Colorado is an issue that must be addressed fairly and expeditiously. As someone who voted for wolf restoration in our state, I feel a responsibility as a voter and taxpayer to reimburse any livestock producer for financial losses as a result of any substantiated wolf depredation.
I also believe that wolf restoration is a debt being paid to the natural world for human values and choices of the past.
Values change over time and the extremes of that are well-documented in our state’s history. Just six generations ago, it was an accepted cultural norm of the time to invade indigenous lands for the greed of gold and also to establish farming and ranching practices on ancestral hunting grounds.
Wolf restoration is a reflection of a shift in values by the voters of Colorado and a step toward re-balancing the natural world. Coloradans, as well as people worldwide, are seeing and experiencing the dire consequences of ignoring the natural world’s many delicate balances, which is resulting in changing attitudes and values.
Yes, we must be responsible to all the people of Colorado. That means we respect and protect the livelihood of Colorado livestock producers, and it also means that we must recognize and respect the awakening appreciation by Coloradans of all wild creatures that exist alongside us in our treasured Rocky Mountains.
BOB KUHNERT
Durango
Paper focuses on Boebert while wildfire burns
Friday’s front page — three quarters Boebert Being Boebert and a quarter Hurricane-Force Winds Fuel Horrific Fires in Boulder — is essentially the plot of Don’t Look Up.
JENNIFER HANCOCK
Grand Junction