Thankful for McGinnis for act of love and caring
This letter is meant as a tribute to retiring Scott McGinnis and his wife Lori.
When my grandson was critically wounded on his second tour as a Marine infantryman in Iraq, Scott and his wife, in no official capacity, showed up at my front door unannounced to offer their support, encouragement and prayers for my grandson, his mother and our family.
I have never forgotten this act of love and caring and am happy to have had this short, but intense relationship with Scott and Lori.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Disturbed by recent letter regarding aid to Ukraine
I found Kevin McCarney’s Christmas season letter to the editor disturbing. The level of selfishness is both astonishing and hypocritical. He begrudges financial aid to Ukraine, neglecting the fact that the Ukrainian people are defending themselves against the brutal aggression and terrorism of Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian people did not choose this war. If not for the critical support of the French navy during our fight for independence, we might still be paying for our Christmas gifts in pounds instead of dollars. Defending freedom and independence is a worthy cause.
McCarney also writes, “many of our own citizens are struggling to heat their homes or feed their families.” Really, what hypocrisy. Republicans routinely and repeatedly vote against any legislation to help needy families heat their homes or feed their families. McCarney is against giving Zelenskyy money to kill people, yet he and the Republicans who voted for the Omnibus Spending Bill added additional billions of dollars for the United States military to enhance our nation’s killing capacity. So much for his proclaimed yearning for peace.
My hope for the new year is a return to a more thoughtful and intelligent political discourse, a place where we truly care for the poor, the meek, the humble and seek peace both in the world and in our hearts.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Message of Jesus is about love, not hate, scapegoating
Imagine our shock when we woke up Christmas morning to find a small packet on the ground near our paper box. And what was shared with us on this celebration of Jesus, the Prince of Peace and Lord of Love? An antisemitic screed, complete with stereotypical illustration of a bogeyman Jew, who apparently is behind all the issues of our time, even including an attack on the Second Amendment. Might I remind the anonymous persons who came by, under cover of dark, that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion and that Jewish people have been here since the beginning of our country, contributing in countless ways to our well-being.
In 1790, George Washington wrote to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, R.I., “The Citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy: a policy worthy of imitation. All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.
“May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid. May the father of all mercies scatter light and not darkness in our paths and make us all in our several vocations useful here, and in his own due time and way everlastingly happy.”
Apparently in our supposedly “Christian” nation, these night riders have not been exposed to the message of Jesus, which is love for all. Spreading hate and scapegoating any race or religion is antithetical to the life and good news of Jesus.
ANN GIBSON
Grand Junction
It would be good to hear reasoning on pool decision
In the long view of things, how does an indoor pool fit into the picture? Is it part of a proposed rec center? Are there any other indoor pools in town besides motels or medical facilities? How evenly distributed are such pools? Does Grand Junction need more than one? Where does an indoor pool rank in importance?
Presumably the city and school district considered these points. It would be good to hear their reasoning.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction