Election judge appalled by Tina Peters’ tweet
I was shocked and appalled to read Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ tweet in Tuesday’s Sentinel about the security of our election process. She of all people should know better.
In the 2019 Combined Election, I was the Designated Elections Official for the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District TABOR election. After the election I was invited by then Mesa County Elections Supervisor Jessica Empson to observe the state-mandated audit of this election. While I am not an expert, I came away thoroughly impressed about the security of our state’s election system.
All ballots are on paper; all signatures are scanned and verified by a computer and discrepancies are reviewed by a team of election officials; each paper ballot is safely stored and catalogued so they can be retrieved; the Colorado Secretary of State selects a random sample of ballots to be audited after the election; each of these paper ballots are then retrieved and verified by a two-person team (a Democrat and a Republican). If there were any discrepancies due to “algorithm in a voting machine,” this process would detect the fraud and a hand recount would correct it. Also, it would be impossible to “tabulate more than once ballots favoring a candidate” since the total number of paper ballots is known, and that number must correspond with the total number of ballots scanned.
I do concede that the algorithm part of Ms. Peters tweet could be true. However, she fails to mention that if this happened, surely the audit would detect it. Considering that this same process plays out in all of Colorado’s 64 Counties, it appears to me to be next to impossible to have widespread fraud and corruption of our election system. Enough with these unproven conspiracy theories.
GENE BYRNE
Palisade
Pass along COVID relief checks if you can
I am thankful that the federal government was finally able to pass a COVID19 relief bill. This bill included items like $600 per individual direct cash assistance, extended and enhanced unemployment benefits ($300/week through March), small business loans and grants, and, importantly, funding for vaccine purchasing and distribution.
Receiving a $2,400 check for our household at the end of the year was a nice surprise; however, we have not suffered financially from the epidemic beyond a small (and hopefully temporary) decrease in salaries. With so many others out of work or home taking care of children who are out of school, we decided to pass along our COVID relief check. I write this letter to plant a seed in others’ heads who might be in the same position. We are splitting our relief funds between food and housing/rental assistance programs: Community Food Bank (foodbankgj.org), the Grand Junction Housing Authority’s Doors 2 Success organization (gjha.org/doors2success.aspx), and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach (catholicoutreach.org).
JOEL SHOLTES
Grand Junction
Stop the nonsense of challenging electoral results
I appreciated Jim Cagney’s column on Sunday. Unlike Jim, I voted for Trump. Twice. However, like Jim, I think the electoral vote should stand as it’s been certified in each state.
I wish the Republican Party would do a little growing up. I said the same thing (basically) about the Democrats back in 2000. I thought Al Gore’s camp was about to tear the country apart with all their Florida shenanigans. I felt at the time that Bush won fair and square, and this time I feel the same about Biden. Just stop this nonsense about challenging the electoral results. The Democrats’ behavior these past four years has been deplorable, there’s no profit in the Republicans doubling down these next four.
STUART GARDNER
Grand Junction