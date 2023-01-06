Several of my family members or friends were killed or wounded fighting communism in Vietnam. My closest experience with Russia and communism was 12 years ago when I went to the Republic of Georgia, which borders Russia, to work with the Ministry of Justice implementing reforms in their juvenile justice system. Georgia had been invaded by Russia in 2008 and 25% of the country is still controlled by Russia.
All the people we met and with whom I stay in contact are dedicated to establishing a democracy and striving for freedom, like the people of Ukraine. In my recent communications with Georgian citizens, they express the fear that if Ukraine falls to Russia, even a small portion, then Putin will see it as a green light to expand his efforts to conquer Georgia. Our investment in Ukraine is the best way to help the Ukrainian and Georgian people to continue their quest of freedom and democracy and to stop the spread of communism and dictatorship.
JOE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Despite her narrow win, Boebert hasn’t learned
I hope that all of the people who voted for Lauren Boebert are happy with their vote for chaos. I have said in several letters to the Sentinel that she will never work to accomplish any of the objectives of her constituents, like lowering inflation, reducing health care expenses, protecting our veterans by voting for bills that secure their health and welfare, not to mention working on immigration reform or protecting our school children from random shootings.
Instead, she has spent her first two days preventing the election of a speaker of the House and in fact preventing the House from even being sworn in. Although I would never agree with the Republican agenda of endless investigations and grievance politics, she is even preventing her party from launching these ridiculous activities.
Even while she and other members of the insurrection caucus are frustrating their own party, President Biden and Mitch McConnell, along with a bipartisan delegation from Ohio and Kentucky, are celebrating the reconstruction of the Brent-Spence Bridge, which is responsible for a substantial portion of our GDP in freight the bridge carries every day. If Boebert had her way, that bridge, which is hopelessly outdated and dangerous would never be rebuilt because she voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that her favorite president could never find time to pass, despite controlling both houses of Congress.
For everyone who believed that a Republican House might help you with your everyday problems, think again. This group is not interested in your concerns. They only want to own the libs and raise money for their next election. Maybe after this Congress is concluded in 2024, you will think about voting for people who want to get things done, even if that means compromise. Lauren Boebert, despite her 550 vote victory, hasn’t learned a thing about legislation or responding to the needs of her constituents.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Homeless services should be part of Regional Center
It’s an admirable aim to consider building affordable housing on the site of the Grand Junction Regional Center (former Indian school), but what about our residents who cannot afford “affordable” housing? Our local homeless population is pushed here and there, unsupported by city or county programs. It’s illegal to “camp” within city limits? What are these people to do? Sneak off in the bushes and freeze to death? These are people, folks. Humans.
I propose a portion of the Regional Center grounds be set aside as a safe haven for the homeless. Perhaps some of the existing buildings and facilities could be re-purposed. Facilities and services could include:
■ Indoor overnight shelter for men, women, families.
■ Air conditioned day room for protection from hot, cold and inclement weather.
■ Campground and/or tiny houses with public restroom/shower facilities.
■ Bus line to get people to medical and other services.
To dream bigger, how about consolidating scattered services: Homeward Bound, Catholic Outreach soup kitchen and thrift store. Open existing classrooms for GED, job training, AA and Al Anon meetings, Stand Down. Move the animal shelter on campus and ask residents to volunteer there and to help maintain the veterans’ cemetery next door... you get the picture.
I’m aware this proposal would require imaginative, creative organization and added funds from city and county agencies, charitable organizations and religious groups. But we can do better to consolidate, coordinate and improve the support we provide for our homeless population.