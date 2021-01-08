Purpose of demonstration was to demand fair elections
There is no excuse for violence. Here context will help to prevent future violence. For four years Republicans have tolerated the Democrats’ resistance. Some Democrat demonstrators ended up burning and looting. Their violence was excused and some were even bailed out by Democrat leaders. Allowing these riots to continue was resented. Violence cannot be excused or condoned.
Frustrations need to be resolved at the ballot box. That only happens when voters believe elections are fair. Demanding fair elections was the purpose of this demonstration. Several million Americans do not feel there has been a fair election. The pandemic was used as an excuse for allowing mail-in balloting with procedures lacking state constitutional authority. There are many valid questions. A woman was killed. She was an unarmed Air Force veteran of 14 years, not a career criminal. There is no excuse for violence.
Republicans need hope. That begins with knowing that all Democrats are not socialists. West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin has said he will not support court packing. Democratic leaders should understand Republicans’ fundamental need to protect an independent Supreme Court. Democratic control is razor thin and they will be facing another election in two years. Seventy-five million Americans are frightened when they say they are going to remake America. Everyone needs to tone down the rhetoric.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Boebert helped incite chilling scene in nation’s capital
Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and the days leading up to it, revealed what Lauren Boebert really is — a collaborator with forces who want to overthrow the American government. If she had her way, the choice of leadership for our country would be wrenched away from the people and handed to a would-be autocrat and his minions.
Boebert’s refusal to certify the electoral votes was a campaign of uninformed blather, lies, and her much-coveted photo ops. Her tweets, words, and actions prior to the vote, however, were far worse. She tweeted that Jan. 6 was 1776. She promised to fight to overturn election results. She flouted the laws of Washington, D.C., by carrying her gun through the streets. She called fellow members of Congress “weak-kneed and spineless.” A strong case can be made that Boebert was inciting insurrection.
She has graduated from minor infractions in Colorado to a felony offense on the national stage. I don’t know if this egregious display of irresponsibility and disregard for the U.S. Constitution is down to Boebert herself or her handlers, but she should look into holding office in an alternate universe with an despotic ruler.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction