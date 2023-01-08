Years ago the City Council was asked by Orchard Mesa residents when they could expect to get street lights and sidewalks. The answer was after 20 years when their taxes paid for them. Since Orchard Mesa annexations began in 1966 and has continued with subsequent additions, I would say that the residents have paid more than their fair share of taxes.
I have been a very staunch supported of a recreation center in Grand Junction. That being said, I will not vote for the new community center. The people of Orchard Mesa need to have their recreational needs met just as any other person living throughout the city. To add salt to the wound, why did the city’s Recreation Department send out a flyer listing programs for the Orchard Mesa pool?
Citizens of Orchard Mesa area, you are powerful. We are not the under-served area of Grand Junction, but the most completely ignored area of the city. Do your research when you vote for people that are running for City Council. We need to have individuals that will represent our values and needs, not those that have already preconceived ideas about our diverse area.
SANDRA GEER
Grand Junction
Things are bad and voting Democrat makes it worse
It costs $6-7 for a dozen eggs and these are the cheap eggs. Inflation is outpacing wages at an unsustainable rate. Gas rose 35 cents in less than five days with no end in sight, mainly due to the Biden war on domestic production. Interest rates are insanely high and rising daily.
Plastic bags eliminated and all bags gone in Colorado in 2024. Plastic bags replaced paper bags because the environmental groups were mad trees are used for paper, thus causing the plastic pollution they now rail against. Personally I’m not against the large reusable bags, but the ideology that led to this is laughable.
Keep voting Democrat folks…and the lunacy will continue to get worse.
GREG SCOTT
Grand Junction
Sentinel shows its bias with coverage of Boebert
The Sentinel shows its bias against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. They implied she was voting against aid to Ukraine, while it was clear that she is voting against the Omnibus bill... $1.7 trillion of our tax money.
The front page “news” story on Friday, Dec. 30 implied that she was against aid to Ukraine, while it is clear that she was calling for an audit on the money spent in past and present aid. The paper, after pointing out that a “large portion of the aid came in the form of weapons, equipment, and training ...” states that of that aid to Ukraine was, “only $15.1 billion was financial”... only? Only?? To paraphrase ex Illinois Senator Dirkson, a billion dollars here and a billion dollars there soon adds up to big money!
She objects to the “earmarks” buried in the bill. Earmarks are a method for incumbents to spend our tax money to get re-elected. They increase our taxes and spend the money in an earmarks for some local projects that sound nice, but if we were directly asked to pay more taxes for them would be largely defeated. Thus the left can claim that she doesn’t care about aid for local “projects.” The paper listed (front page right next to the story blasting Boebert) all the nice earmarks that Bennet and Hickenlooper have for the Western Slope in the omnibus bill.
See how “nice” Democrats are? Boebert is certainly not “nice” they highlight. People who aren’t savvy with politics tend to vote for “nice.” People who dig deeper into the political world know that policies and accomplishments are what count.
FRANK B. WATTS
Fruita
It is up to us to fight against extremism
Last year, the American people rejected extreme election deniers up and down the ballot. But we were unable to win every fight, and a tremendous threat to our democracy remains: the MAGA Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
According to the Washington Post, more than 70% of all House Republicans are themselves election deniers — 135 incumbents voted against certifying the 2020 election and at least 27 freshman members ran on the Big Lie. They might hold the title of “representative,” but they have no intention of legislating on behalf of their constituents. They only care about helping their corporate donors and targeting anyone who has attempted to hold them accountable for attacking our democracy.
It’s up to us to call out their lies and conspiracy theories and fight back against their extreme agenda. I hope others will join me.
ANN SECCOMBE
Grand Junction
Trump lost speaker race and there was no recount
On Thursday, Donald Trump was nominated to be Speaker of the House of Representatives. At the end of the vote, he had placed third with only one vote. As no one claimed voter fraud due to dead members voting, a recount was not called.