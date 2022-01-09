Your voice, your priorities matter in session ahead
Currently, the Capitol is quiet. But in just a few days, the halls will be filled with legislators, citizens and state employees working hard as the 2022 Legislative Sessions convenes in mid-January.
Over the past few months, I have thoughtfully listened to the stories, thoughts, and concerns of constituents and residents. The Western Slope and high country have made it clear, we need to work on housing, we need to save people money, we have to make sure folks can be healthy physically and mentally, and that the future of water is the future of the state. Additionally, it is well past time to work better with our partners, the Tribes, and treat them with priority and respect.
I am working with my colleagues, Republican and Democratic, to write legislation that will serve the needs of as many Colorado residents as possible and address their concerns. I am working on protecting Colorado’s environment, making sure our air is safe to breathe and improving citizen access to the government. I pledge to continue to run bipartisan bills that find common ground, not just make a partisan statement.
As our state’s population continues to grow, so does our need for protection of our resources. Drought has severely affected available water in Colorado’s rivers and our water rights should belong to those who live in-state and need it the most, not out-of-state investors. I’m drafting legislation that will scrutinize out-of-state investors profiting off our water and instead secure its rights for people like farmers and ranchers who rely on it for their livelihood.
As my time as a state senator approaches the end, I aim to make this session as impactful as possible. Our lives are changing, and we need to make sure the government is setting us up for a new normal.
As the hallways of the Capitol fill with discussion and debate, I’ll make sure the voice of our communities breaks through.
SEN. KERRY DONOVAN
Colorado Senate District 5
Frontline workers deserve better from their union
Grocery store workers have been at the frontlines throughout this pandemic. These hardworking individuals, including one of my best friends, have shown up every day to ensure we have access to food and essential cleaning supplies.
UFCW Local 7 — the local union representing union grocery workers at King Soopers and City Market — have scheduled a vote to determine whether or not the union will go on strike in the coming days.
Their reason? According to President Kim Cordova, King Soopers is attempting to “cut” health care. Upon investigation into Cordova’s claims, she classifies a “cut” as workers having to pay slightly more to maintain their high quality health care.
Considering King Soopers covered the entirety of increases in recent years when premiums skyrocketed, workers should not have an issue paying slightly more for health care that costs far below industry average.
Before going on strike and pointing the finger at King Soopers — the company who has not only helped all Coloradoans through the pandemic but also provided easy access to COVID-19 vaccines — Cordova should take a look back at her own union expenses.
According to recent financial filings, Cordova earned more than $200,000 in 2020. If she made her members go on strike, would she stop collecting her massive salary, too? Doubtful.
Cordova also spent $20,000 on season tickets to the Denver Broncos and over $165,000 to hire an expensive, Washington, D.C., based PR firm. All of these unnecessary items were paid for with union members’ dues during the height of the pandemic. Why didn’t Cordova cut these lavish expenses and instead allow her members to keep more money in each paycheck?
If anyone has made cuts to King Soopers workers, it has been the union. Regardless of what Cordova says, we should applaud employers like King Soopers for proposing pay increases for their workers without jacking up the cost of groceries for the rest of us.
REP. MATT SOPER
Colorado House District 54
Moment of silence the right call for meetings
“It’s not about one specific religion…” and “it’s biblical…” are at complete odds with each other. I hope Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid can step back and see that a moment of silence is the right call. If praying loudly means that much to Kincaid, he can do it on his own time. Please don’t make everyone sit through a prayer to a higher power they might not believe in.
KT CASE
Grand Junction