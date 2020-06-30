We should expect better leadership on mask issue
The other day, our Mesa County executive director of Public Health said in a radio interview that he was not pushing wearing masks in public — even though it is considered important — because it is a divisive practice.
Why does the top person responsible “to maintain and improve health through assessment of community health status, policy development to support effective programs, and assurance of high quality, effective education and service…” veer away from this primary mission only to take up the mantle of politicians and disgruntled citizens amid a worldwide pandemic?
Too many people in our county and country ignore the advice from the vast majority of health-care providers, research specialists, and scientists in favor of our elected representatives’ political ambitions. Wearing a mask is inconvenient. Maintaining a 6-foot distance from others requires thought before acting. I get it. But are those troublesome safety requirements more of a concern than possibly contracting and passing on a disease to loved ones and strangers? Only a selfish person might think that way.
Politicians want to serve their constituents. That primary obligation is blanketed by a strong aspiration to get elected. To that end, they will pander to what is believed to be most desired by people filling in the little circles on a ballot. Too often, serving and pandering are at odds with one another. Be that as it may.
Health officials should not be so conflicted. They must present an unwavering and unified front to the citizens. Our executive director must understand the significance of spewing virus-laden droplets on innocent victims, as evidenced by his stance — albeit wishy-washy — on wearing masks in public. A more reliable leader, dedicated to office responsibilities, would not cede health safety in favor of something considered to be divisive. A more steadfast individual, dedicated to the accountabilities of office, must remain firm, even when in opposition. I agree; the only conversation cannot just be about masks. But the effectiveness of simple face coverings must not be presented in feeble, ambiguous rhetoric from the people primarily concerned with community health. Reinforce the reasons for all safety measures frequently. Fortifying education will eventually trump misinformation or flagging messages to the public.
“Equality Matters” is a more unifying slogan than others
This will probably upset some people, but it’s my opinion... I feel like ALL the “life matters” slogans should be changed to EQUALITY MATTERS!
We all need to stop allowing anger to dictate our actions and instead embrace empathy and education. The way to make real change is to listen to opposing views, process what they feel, and build a dialogue with them to educate them on your opinion. That said, we need to understand that not all opinions will be the same, some people will not change, and we can only control ourselves in the end.
Stop allowing media and extremists to gaslight you into an angry reaction. Take a beat, think, and then respond. History is there for a reason. We don’t need to hide it or try to edit it. We need to embrace it, learn it in its entirety, and use it as a catalyst for communicating the changes that need to be made.
I feel like everyone is so focused on making massive change that they’ve forgotten how real change is made. It starts at home, in your community, and not on a grand scale. Yes, it needs changed on that scale, but it’s not going to happen in one election or by acts of violence. Until we stop isolating groups, the cycle will continue. Why does it matter if you’re a man, woman, black, white, or whatever? True equality doesn’t have identifiers... this is just my opinion, and I’m always open to ideas and suggestions for better options. Let’s start communicating and make equality matter!
Excuses for not wearing a mask are easily picked apart
Can’t wear a face mask? Says who?
There seems to be three main reasons people say they cannot wear a face mask. Two out of three are almost funny if you think about it and the third does have some merit.
Myth: Masks cut off oxygen and you cannot breathe. If that was true, next time you are at the hospital check out staff (especially in operating room). They are doing fine. Also all the people on the street or in a store.
Myth: Wearing a mask eliminates the need for social distancing. Guess what? It’s not either one but a combination of both.
Myth: My medical condition prevents me from wearing one. While some people may have some mental condition such as PTSD or severe claustrophobia, the rest of you are wrong. You can wear your oxygen and a mask. Just don’t fool yourself that you don’t need one. Give me and others who do have medical problems a break and wear your mask. You might be the carrier who is passing out the virus while staying healthy yourself.
