Americans need a fourth stimulus check
President Joe Biden has been obsessed with this $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan or commonly known as the infrastructure plan since he returned from the G-7 Summit in Europe.
Many Republicans have balked at the big price tag. Last week, President Biden negotiated a bipartisan jobs plan at a lesser price tag of $1.2 trillion which is spread over eight years. Then, moments later, President Biden pulled the rug from his own bipartisan deal by announcing that he would not sign this legislation unless he also got the bigger package. Republicans became irate. Press Secretary Jen Psaki and other administration staff had to engage in major damage control from that Biden announcement. It appears that President Biden is not on the same page with Democrats in his own party.
By the weekend, Biden’s staff was able to patch things with the Republicans, maybe. Progressive Democrats and Democrats on the left including Sen. Bernie Sanders want a bigger spending package as high as $6 trillion which would include climate change programs and green jobs. There is no language in the American Jobs Plan that guarantees American workers $15 or $20 an hour minimum wage. Keep in mind that the American Jobs Plan and the bipartisan deal are not officially drafted bills, yet. Washington, D.C. insiders reveal that these plans will be discussed more and most likely delayed way into the fall. These job plans may never happen.
Therefore, there are actually no new jobs in sight. There is no real economic recovery for the American people in the near future. Therefore, Americans need a fourth stimulus check or survival check immediately!
American workers and their families will need $2,000 survival checks per month or at least every fiscal quarter well into next year. The Democrats and Republicans in Congress may never do anything to benefit the American people the rest of this year! It is a safe bet that these two major parties will fail the American people, again. Survival checks need to be the highest priority right now!
RANDY FRICKE
New Castle
Reader responds to query: ‘Is this what you voted for?’
Responding to Tuesday’s item from Bruce Many from Eckert:
I am an independent but I’ll weigh in on some of your questions about my satisfaction with Biden’s actions.
Gas up $1? Gasbuddy.com reports the nationwide average is only 45 cents higher today than the pre-pandemic price in June 2019. I drive an electric vehicle (a Chevy Bolt, available new today, with incentives, for $28,400 at Ed Bozarth, Grand Junction), my fuel costs have been immune to gas price. I’ve measured a fuel cost of about $2.75 per 100 miles over two years, about half what even a Prius costs. I wish more people would take advantage of the low operating cost of EVs. Biden is trying to make the EV infrastructure of the nation work better for the lower- and middle-income citizens. Lots of new jobs will flow from this effort.
Climate? The border crisis is in significant part a climate issue. I studied climate in college. Hurricanes form over water which is 80 degrees or warmer. The warmer the water, the more hurricanes. We know CO2 emissions are causing climate and ocean warming more rapidly than natural climate variation alone would. 2020 was a record year for hurricane activity. In 2020, Guatemala was hit by two Katrina-class hurricanes 11 days apart. Unheard of in recorded weather history. In 2020, predictions were that there would be a wave of migration as a result. Katrina was a catastrophe for New Orleans, but New Orleans had the rest of the richest country in the world to help with recovery. Guatemala is far from the richest country in the world. What hope does that leave Guatemalans whose homes and workplaces were destroyed? Guatemalans at the border? My moral code includes Matthew 25:35-40, ending: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it for me.’” Biden’s border response was pre-crippled by the previous administration so it will take time to rebuild our capabilities there.
Iran nuclear deal? Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, a truly terrible person. Had the Obama administration not negotiated limits on Iran’s nuclear activities, those ballistic missiles Iran fired at our troops in Iraq in response might well have had nuclear tips.
Hard problems take time, resources, and serious thought. Biden is not perfect but I do like the new direction.
JOSEPH McGILL
Cedaredge